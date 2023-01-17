4 chilling details about Rosemarie Essa's murder

Rosemarie Essa was 38 when she was poisoned to death by her husband Dr. Yazeed Essa on February 24, 2005.

Rosemarie was on her way to a movie theater when she began feeling ill, and although she was driving extremely slowly, she seemed to drive quite erratically. Bystanders were able to stop her car right after it grazed another van and when they went on to check on her, they saw her on the verge of unconsciousness. Soon, she began throwing up and passed out.

Rosemarie was then rushed to Hillcrest Hospital for treatment where she was pronounced dead within an hour. Her husband Yazeed was the prime suspect from the very beginning when the family noticed his behavior. Rosemarie's close friends were also adamant that Yazeed had something to do with her death.

After further investigation, it was found that Yazeed had given his wife calcium pills laced with potassium cyanide. He was sentenced to life in prison on March 8, 2010, for the murder of his wife Rosemarie Essa.

Rosemarie Essa's husband openly bragged about killing his wife

1) Yazeed had no regrets after killing his wife

Eva McGregor, a close friend of Rosemarie's, revealed that Yazeed had allegedly given his wife herpes. Meanwhile, other witnesses testified how carefree and casual he had seemed after his wife’s death, making jokes and even hosting parties.

He fled to Lebanon where he assumed a fake identity and would often brag to people about killing his wife and escaping American law. It is worth noting that since Lebanon doesn't have an extradition treaty, the doctor was pretty much untouchable by US law.

2) Yazeed gave Rosemarie Essa potassium cyanide claiming they were calcium tablets

Before collapsing in her car, Rosemarie Essa had called Eva McGregor to inform her that she took calcium tablets that Yazeed gave her and that they were making her feel sick.

Eva told the police about this, and they questioned Yazeed but he told them that Rosemarie Essa had taken the calcium pills after she overheard her mother-in-law talk about osteoporosis. He even took the police officers home and gave them the bottle of calcium pills and other medication his wife took.

However, when the police tested the pills, they found out that the calcium pills were laced with potassium cyanide.

3) Yazeed fled the United States of America before he could be arrested

MurderMeOnMonday @MMonMonday



Dr Yazeed Essa Patreon episode recorded and @Camcantfocus working his magic on the editing.Dr Yazeed Essa Patreon episode recorded and @Camcantfocus working his magic on the editing. Dr Yazeed Essa https://t.co/MZub7V9p0w

When the police realized what Yazeed had done, they went back to catch him but he had already fled to his native country of Lebanon. He first traveled first to Detroit, then to Toronto, Canada, before flying to Heathrow, where he took a flight to Cyprus and finally to Beirut, Lebanon.

For the next 17 months, he lived a life of luxury under a false name and was given false identities and safehouses across Lebanon by his friend Jamal Khalife. The doctor also began dating a 38-year-old school teacher, Nayla Souki, and was spotted in several nightclubs and bars.

However, it all came to an end on October 7, 2006, when Yazeed boarded a plane to Cyprus using one of his fake identities. Upon arrival in Cyprus, he was immediately arrested by the police there.

4) Yazeed started having affairs with two nannies after Rosemarie's death

After Rosemarie Essa's death, her relatives noticed that her husband stood apart and barely displayed any emotions. When the family offered to help him and his family during the tough times, he denied the help and went on to hire two nannies, Marguerita Montenaz and Michele Madeline.

Detective Gary McKee, an investigator on the case, later discovered that Yazeed was having an affair with both women.

This horrific story will be uncovered in detail in the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode titled 'Bitter Pill'. It will air on 17 January 2023 at 8 pm on Oxygen 79.

Poll : 0 votes