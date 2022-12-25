Back in 2008, Alex Rodriguez's wife Cynthia Rodriguez filed for divorce amidst rumors that the New York Yankees star was having an affair with the Queen of Pop, Madonna. Cynthia finally called off their marriage after repeated rumors of infedility and emotional abandonment of her and her children by her husband.

Alex Rodriguez could be considered one of the modern day legends. He is a 14 time All-Star and a World Series Champion with the Yankees in 2009. He has repeatedly attracted high paying contracts. One of the most popular faces to have played the sport, Rodriguez's off-field exploits were as documented as his on-field performances.

Cynthia had been married to Alex since 2002. Between 2002 and 2008 there were plenty of occasions when the media exposed Alex Rodriguez for flirting with other women. The final nail in the coffin proved to be none other than the famous celebrity face Madonna, who was managed by the same personnel as Rodriguez's.

“Cynthia has left Alex. Let’s see if she goes for the divorce. He did make her sign a prenup.Cynthia is a strong person,” a close family member said. “But a wife with two young children can only take so much.”

Another source close to the slugger’s wife had added:

“The embarrassment over Madonna was the last straw. She flew to Paris to get out of town before everything blew up between them. There is no affair with Lenny Kravitz. They are good friends.'”

Meanwhile, a representative from Madonna's side denied all rumours of an affair between the two and presented both Madonna and A-Rod as "people who had met".

"Madonna and Alex have the same manager, Guy Oseary. They have met. They know each other and Madonna took her kids to a Yankees game last week. There’s really not anything to comment on beyond that.”

Alex Rodriguez had also learned Kaballah from Madonna to improve his game

While Alex Rodriguez has also admitted to using Kabbalah as a means to stay competitive. Kabbalah is an ancient Jewish tradition that involves mysticism and charms to affect someone's growth. Rodriguez's rumored flame Madonna is a trained Kabbalangelist.

Rodriguez admitted in an interview to its usage, saying:

“Kabbalah has been very, very good to me. But it’s a dead end. I want to tell all the kids out there to stay off the K.”

Alex Rodriguez and Madonna would never get together. Rodriguez would go on to date other women in the future. His entire future relationship, just like his affair with Madonna, has been subject to heavy media scrutiny. He is currently dating Jaclyn Cordeiro, a fitness expert.

