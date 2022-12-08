Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez was seen enjoying the serenity and calm that the Northeastern Bahamas offers with his new woman of interest, Jaclyn Cordeiro.

His fans and the media got a glimpse of their secret vacation in early December when Jaclyn shared a video of their holiday home surrounded by a beach upfront on her Instagram. Situated on the Bakers Bay Club coast, the couple sure looked like they were enjoying their romantic getaway.

Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez enjoying their vacation in the Bahamas (Image via @arod/Instagram)

The video included a hashtag that read ‘#baecation’ and had Rodriguez tagged in it. A-Rod later re-shared her story on his Instagram.

The couple indeed seems to be loving each other's company and having a great time together, and that’s just lovely to see because it was only earlier this October that the pair were first spotted together in Beverly Hills.

"Alex Rodriguez 'enjoying spending time' with fitness guru Jac Cordeiro https://trib.al/pkoVJHB" - Page Six, Twitter

A month after calling it quits with Kathryne Padgett, Alex seems to have moved on with Canadian fitness guru Jaclyn Cordeiro.

JustJared.com @JustJared Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett have split up: justjared.com/2022/09/06/ale… Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett have split up: justjared.com/2022/09/06/ale…

"Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett have split up:" - JustJared.com, Twitter

The two were also snapped beside each other in early November at a basketball game in Memphis.

“Their relationship is] fairly new, and they’re enjoying spending time together,” said a source of the former baseball player, and the Canada native, exclusively to Us Weekly.

Jaclyn, just like A-Rod, is a single mother of two daughters from a previous relationship.

She’s a working nurse and fitness model who has also launched her own “JacFit” training program.

With multiple common likes and interests between the pair, it may just be a match made in heaven. But then, as the old saying goes, only the future will tell.

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett seemed to have moved on from their past relationship

Alex Rodriguez and fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett called it quits on their relationship in the first week of September earlier this year after dating for a couple of months.

"Alex Rodriguez And Kathryne Padgett Break Up http://dlvr.it/SXspfY #AlexRodriguez #BenAffleck #Celebrities" - Daily Soap Dish, Twitter

While the pair may not be together, they continue to remain good friends with each other. Padgett believes they’re "better as friends," according to an insider.

"They're good friends — they're just each single. They broke up, but they're super tight. It's all good," according to Page Six, which was also the first to report the news of the couple's split.

The former couple has since moved on to their merry ways, with A-Rod and Jaclyn together and Kathryne sharing Instagram photos of her with a new mysterious guy.

"I prefer a real villain to a false hero" - Kathryne Padgett, Instagram

