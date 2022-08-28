What happened to Georges Al Rassi? Tributes pour in as Lebanese singer dies aged 40

Following a terrible car accident, renowned Lebanese singer Georges Al Rassi on August 27 at the age of 40. According to reports, he was with a woman named Zina Al Mar’abi at the time of the accident.

Al Rassi last performed in Damascus alongside a few concerts in Lebanon and Egypt. Detailed information on his funeral shall be disclosed soon.

Samer Daboul-سامر دعبول @samerdaboul6 After reviving a concert in Damascus.

The death of the Lebanese artist Georges Al Rassi after the car he was driving crashed near the border with Syria After reviving a concert in Damascus. The death of the Lebanese artist Georges Al Rassi after the car he was driving crashed near the border with Syria https://t.co/4wxF7d59j2

Georges Al Rassi’s cause of death explored

Georges Al Rassi and a woman named Zina Al Mar’abi died in an accident on the morning of August 27. The National News Agency reported that they were on their way to Syria when the incident happened.

The Agency also reported that Al Rassi’s car crashed into a medium barrier in Al Masnaa at the border point between Lebanon and Syria. Civil defense personnel recovered their bodies, and although they were taken to Taanayel General Hospital, they could not be saved.

While speaking to the OTV station, a security source stated,

“The hypothesis of excessive speed remains in George Al Rassi's accident, and the force of the impact with the cement separator is the cause of death, and that there is no interaction between George Al-automobile Rassi’s and another car. The Sir Chtoura detachment is conducting the accident inquiry under the leadership of the Appeal Public Prosecutor in the Bekaa, Judge Munif Barakat.”

Everything known about Georges Al Rassi

Georges Al Rassi released many albums and songs, and collaborated with various artists (Image via georgesalrassi/Instagram)

Georges Al Rassi was a famous actor, singer, model, musician, and songwriter. Born in 1982 in Salamoun Al-Nashm, a village in Lebanon, he started his career by performing in concerts, with composer Muhammad Jamal Anbar as his mentor.

His first song, Do Not Ask Me How To Be Jealous, received a decent response from the audience. He was also famous for his albums like Sahr Al-Layl, Hikaya, Sibt El-Hadaf, Jay Te Tezer, Hamdellah Aal Salama, Wala Yomken, Kif Awsefak, and more.

He was a resident of Achrafieh, and his siblings included a sister, Nadine Al Rassi. The late artist converted to Christianity, although it was not initially confirmed. However, the conversion proved to be true after the death of his sister.

Georges was married to Joelle Hatem from 2014 to 2015, and they also had a child. Born in 1979, Hatem is a model who gained recognition for her bold pictures.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Georges Al Rassi became a familiar name in the music industry for his hit songs and albums. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Fatina Salaheddine @MissFatina 🏻 Rest in Peace.

Lebanese singer



*This Clip, is a beautiful memory of him singing with his sister Rest in Peace.Lebanese singer @GeorgesAlRassi (who first rose to fame, w a voice sounding like the famous George Wassouf) passes away in a tragic car accident 8-27-2022.*This Clip, is a beautiful memory of him singing with his sister @NadineElRassi (Lebanese Actress). 🙏🏻🇱🇧 Rest in Peace. Lebanese singer @GeorgesAlRassi (who first rose to fame, w a voice sounding like the famous George Wassouf) passes away in a tragic car accident 8-27-2022.*This Clip, is a beautiful memory of him singing with his sister @NadineElRassi (Lebanese Actress). https://t.co/eOnJcQspW6

Following the news of his death, pictures of Al Rassi’s damaged car went viral online, and people expressed their grief on social media. Despite being a popular personality, detailed information about Georges’ career is not available and further details on the same are awaited.

