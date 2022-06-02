4 expensive things owned by Johnny Depp

The defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard has culminated after seven weeks, with Johnny Depp's victory proving that Amber Heard had falsely accused him of domestic abuse. Depp had sued Heard for $50 million, after which Heard countersued for $100 million.

Johnny Depp outside court in Fairfax County, Virginia (Image via Getty)

The Pirates of the Caribbean star hit a rough patch in his career after domestic abuse allegations surfaced against him in 2016. He fell from grace and was unable to maintain the lavish lifestyle that he was known for, once spending almost $2 million a month.

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean (Image via Disney)

Depp earned close to $450 million from the Pirates franchise alone and even a spectacular $68 million for his role in Alice in Wonderland. But, the actor has paid a lot of money in a number of lawsuits, $100 million in taxes, exorbitant purchases, and a payout of $7 million to Amber Heard in 2016 as divorce settlements, among others. Depp has claimed to have lost $650 million between 2003 and 2016.

Considering that he was once unreserved with his expenditures, let's check out some of the most expensive things Johnny Depp owns.

4 most expensive things owned by Johnny Depp

4) Rolls Royce

The Rum Diary star is an enthusiast when it comes to automobiles. This is evident from the slew of exotic cars in his garage, which includes cars from the houses of Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Audi, and Chevrolet, to name a few.

Rolls Royce Wraith (Image via Rolls Royce)

But the most prominent of his rides is definitely the Rolls Royce Wraith. The Wraith is a blend of beauty and power, an absolute beast paired with an uber-luxurious experience. It packs a 6.6-liter V12 engine under the hood which can output over 600 hp and does 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds. It can reach top speeds of 155 miles per hour. Depp is estimated to have spent close to $330,000 on the beauty.

3) Mansion(s) on Hollywood Hill

Johnny Depp has a massive mansion on Hollywood Hill under his name, which is five times the size of a regular mansion, or rather five mansions made into one. Depp bought five mansions on the same street and brought them together to form his own cul-de-sac. He has spent close to $19 million on them.

Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills mansion (Image via Getty)

The main mansion is designed in the style of a Bavarian castle. There was speculation that he was thinking of making an underground tunnel to connect all of these to the main mansion that he generally resides in, although it is unclear if it ever came to fruition. The collective mansion covers a total of 7430 sq. ft. and has close to 35-40 bedrooms and 40-50 bathrooms.

2) A French Village

Depp's village in Plan-De-La-Tour (Image via Gibson Sotheby's)

Johnny Depp bought the abandoned village in France in 2001, during his peak of Pirates of the Caribbean fame, for approximately $26 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. He spent 10 million in renovations alone to restore the stone and wood-beamed structures. The village has a private restaurant named Chez Marceline, along with the main house and six guest houses.

The town square in Depp's village (Image via Gibson Sotheby's)

The 37-acre land includes a town square, outdoor dining spaces, two swimming pools, a skate park, a gymnasium, and a wine cave, among lush landscapes. The village is 17 miles north of St. Tropez and has been on and off the market since 2015, and was last listed at $55 million in 2021, according to Homes and Gardens.

1) Island in Bahamas

Johnny Depp is the owner of an island in the Bahamas spread across 45 acres. He fell in love with it while shooting for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and bought it for $3.6 million in 2004, as reported by Forbes.

Depp's private island Little Halls Pond Cay in the Bahamas (Image via Pinterest)

The island has six beaches and is part of the Exuma Land and Sea Park protected area, which means the natural ecosystem cannot be disturbed. He is also an island neighbor with the likes of David Copperfield and Eddie Murphy.

Besides the aforementioned list of valuables, Johnny Depp was once the owner of numerous deluxe items, which he has now sold off for varied reasons. He had a collection of five penthouses in downtown Los Angeles in the Eastern Columbia building, one of the most exclusive Art Deco-styled buildings still standing.

They were valued at around $12.78 million when sold in 2017, according to the New York Post.

Depp's Kentucky Ranch (Image via Getty)

Depp also bought a ranch in Lexington called the Kentucky Ranch, spreading across 41 acres. It had the main property with 3 barns, a pool, and a separate entertainment room and guest cabin.

Depp's yacht Vajoliroja in Italy (Image via Getty)

Depp was also the owner of a 156 ft. long yacht named Vajoliroja after his family. Renowned author J.K. Rowling later bought it for approximately $26 million.

Currently, all eyes are on the celebrity and his team of lawyers as netizens celebrate the victory. After years of living through false allegations, being called a "wife-beater," and being removed from multiple projects, Depp won the trial and expressed his gratitude for being proven innocent of domestic abuse.

"The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled...Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes."

Depp's next acting venture will be a French film, Jeanne Du Barry, where he will play King Louis XV.

