Will Johnny Depp act again? Experts claim actor's career is set to thrive as he plans return to cinema

After Johnny Depp’s win in his defamation case against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, many Hollywood industry experts believe that he will be returning as an A-list celebrity. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was awarded ten million dollars in compensatory damages and five million dollars in punitive damages. The Aquaman actress must also be given two million dollars in compensatory damages.

In interviews conducted by NBC News, three PR and Crisis Communications professionals stated that they were confident that Johnny Depp would reclaim his Hollywood stardom and get it back on track. However, two others expressed skepticism on the same. They stated that the actor’s stature as an actor had diminished even before the sensationalized defamation trial, making it difficult for him to make a comeback.

In the film industry, Depp was considered to be an assured hitmaker, best known for playing roles like Captain Jack Sparrow. However, in recent years his commercial films have taken a plunge. Some examples may include The Lone Ranger and Transcendence.

Though some film critics have reservations about him returning to acting, the actor has been nothing but optimistic about taking part in projects. His spokesperson told news publications that Depp promised fans that:

“The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun.”

Industry experts remain divided over Johnny Depp’s comeback as an actor

PR expert Alexandra Villa from In House PR represents a few of the biggest Oscar-nominated stars. She expressed that following the court battle, Johnny Depp will return as one of the “world’s most bankable stars.” She added:

“His career is going to skyrocket. He not only has the heart of the consumer in his hands, he may be able to pick and choose some of the biggest movies coming out in the next few years. He could become the world's highest paid actor ever.”

She added that the Edward Scissorhands actor has made studios tremendous amounts of money in the past few years. She added that Depp’s 40 years of work in the industry is “beloved by the audience.” Giving an example, she stated that his Dior fragrance Sauvage continues to tell in record amounts despite the controversial trial coming into existence.

David E. Johnson, the CEO of Strategic Vision PR Group, stated that Johnny Depp “will return to Hollywood stardom.” He added:

“He won in the court of public opinion. I think now we're going to see that Hollywood does not see him as lethal, as it did a few years ago. I think Hollywood will see him as someone bankable."

Discussing the outcome of the defamation trial with Sam Rubin, TV host Karl Stefanovic said that he is doubtful about the star returning to the Pirates franchise, who is incredibly PR-conscious. However, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has stated that the doors are not completely closed for the actor to make a return for the movie’s sixth installation.

With the topic of when he will return to screens remaining in conversation, it is safe to say that Johnny Depp has one acting role assured. The Independent says that he will be starring in the French film Jeanne du Barry, where he will be playing French king Louis XV.

Apart from acting, Johnny Depp will reportedly release an album alongside guitar legend Jeff Beck later this year. Sources also claim that he will start making art house films.

