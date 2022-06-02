WATCH: Camille Vasquez cries after winning Johnny Depp trial, wins hearts online as she embraces Ben Chew and team 

Emotions have been at its peak in the past seven weeks for Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and their respective teams. The former couple - Depp and Heard were fighting out the defamation trial which gained global traction. The verdict for the same was announced on May 31, 2022, leaving all-star attorney Camille Vasquez in tears.

Following the verdict, Vasquez reportedly murmured, “We won.” Though Depp was not present in the Fairfax, Virginia court on that day, his team exchanged hugs and expressed relief at winning the court battle.

Those interested can see the heart-warming clip of Camille Vasquez crying happy tears, in the video below:

Johnny Depp was represented by the firm Brown Rudnick, and their lawyers Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez took centre stage as they fought for justice. Vasquez was applauded for her skilled cross-questioning against Amber Heard during her rebuttal case. Netizens were impressed with the attorney’s unparalleled professional skills. Her bond with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor also sparked interest.

Story continues below ad

Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew celebrate verdict outside court

Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed piece in December 2018 for The Washington Post, where she claimed that she was a victim of domestic violence. Though the Aquaman actress did not name Depp in the piece, the latter’s lawyers argued that she made a clear insinuation to the actor. Since then, Heard has filed a $100 million countersuit against Johnny Depp.

The seven-member jury announced on May 31 that they ruled in Depp’s favour. The Edward Scissorhands actor would be rewarded $15 million in damages. Amber Heard will be given two million dollars in compensatory damages over comments made by Depp’s former attorney who called her assault claims “a hoax.”

After Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez exited the court, Vasquez announced:

“Today’s verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning, that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence. We are grateful, so grateful, to the jury for their careful deliberation, to the judge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case.”

Story continues below ad

Ben Chew continued:

“Our judicial system is predicated on each person’s right to have his or her case heard. And we were honored, truly honored, to assist Mr Depp in ensuring that his case was fairly considered throughout the trial. We are also most pleased that the trial has resonated for so many people in the public, who value truth and justice. Now that the jury has reached its conclusive verdict, it’s time to turn the page and look to the future. Thank you all so much, and thanks to the jury.”

Netizens were thrilled to hear about Johnny Depp’s win. A few tweets read:

Defending Ioan Gruffudd (He/Him) @DGruffudd



Her crying after the verdict too - this is what a team looks like #TruthWins #DeppvHeard #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JusticeServed I truly believe Camille made this happen. His whole team was exceptional but her cross examination of Amber is what tipped it over the edge.Her crying after the verdict too - this is what a team looks like I truly believe Camille made this happen. His whole team was exceptional but her cross examination of Amber is what tipped it over the edge.Her crying after the verdict too - this is what a team looks like 💞 #TruthWins #DeppvHeard #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JusticeServed

Story continues below ad

Mercedes Quintana @mercedesq15 #CamilleVazquez Camille is making me so emotional. She just keeps crying! Camille is making me so emotional. She just keeps crying!😭😭❤️ #CamilleVazquez

Alpaca @alpaca2015 @jamesfromcourt Camille was crying of happiness that was so beautiful @jamesfromcourt Camille was crying of happiness that was so beautiful

Jordy Boulet-Viau @Jordybouletviau



Thank you for your work Camille and all of Johnny's legal team.



You helped him tell the world the truth.



Thank you



We love you 3000



#JusticeForJohhnyDepp Camille is cryingThank you for your work Camille and all of Johnny's legal team.You helped him tell the world the truth.Thank youWe love you 3000 Camille is crying 😭😭😭😭Thank you for your work Camille and all of Johnny's legal team.You helped him tell the world the truth.Thank you We love you 3000#JusticeForJohhnyDepp

Story continues below ad

Akidearest @akidearest Domestic abuse is real. Yes, you should listen to victims. But if you just expect the world to believe you from a, “yeah he did it.” with crocodile tears and a dirty carpet, it won’t cut it. A claim is not proof. Johnny Depp proved his abuse the right way; with hard facts. Domestic abuse is real. Yes, you should listen to victims. But if you just expect the world to believe you from a, “yeah he did it.” with crocodile tears and a dirty carpet, it won’t cut it. A claim is not proof. Johnny Depp proved his abuse the right way; with hard facts.

Steven Crowder @scrowder Hollywood owes Johnny Depp a huge apology. Hollywood owes Johnny Depp a huge apology.

Story continues below ad

Topaz 🤍🦋 @topazsunsett Idk who needs to hear this but Amber Heard hasn't done a single thing to help any woman besides herself.



Johnny Depp says his win is for both male and female victims. Key word: victims. Idk who needs to hear this but Amber Heard hasn't done a single thing to help any woman besides herself.Johnny Depp says his win is for both male and female victims. Key word: victims.

Johnny Depp was not present for the court’s result. The actor-guitarist was spending time in the UK and touring alongside Jeff Beck and Sam Fender.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far