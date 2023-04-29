4 Ezra Miller movies to watch as The Flash trailer drops at CinemaCon 2023

The long-awaited trailer for The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, was finally unveiled at CinemaCon 2023. Fans of DC Comics have been eagerly anticipating the upcoming movie, and one of the most talked-about features of the movie is Miller's portrayal of the character.

We have seen Ezra Miller as Flash in Zack Snyder's Justice League and his performance in the movie won the hearts of many fans. Besides playing the superhero speedster, the actor has also delivered stellar performances in movies of varied genres like romantic dramas, thrillers, and fantasy.

As fans of The Flash and Ezra Miller as well, anticipate the movie's release, there's no better way to prepare than to revisit some of the actor's best past performances.

4 must-watch Ezra Miller movies that display his versatility as an actor

1) The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

Adapted from Stephen Chbosky's book of the same name, The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a coming-of-age tale that revolves around Charlie, a high school freshman played by Logan Lerman. The film also stars Emma Watson alongside Paul Rudd, Mae Whitman, and Nina Dobrev, among others.

Ezra Miller plays the role of Charlie's senior, Patrick, a friend to Charlie who opens his eyes to a world of fresh experiences. One of the movie's outstanding elements is Miller's portrayal of the flamboyant and gregarious Patrick, and his chemistry with co-star Logan Lerman is nothing short of amazing. The film was a box office success and has since become a cult classic among teens and young adults.

2) We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

We Need to Talk About Kevin is based on a novel by Lionel Shriver and is directed by Lynne Ramsay. The movie is about the story of a mother who finds it difficult to accept her son whose actions lead to some unnerving and drastic consequences.

Tilda Swinton delivers a moving performance as Eva, Kevin's mother, who is eventually responsible for a school massacre. Her performance in the movie earned her much praise from critics and also nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Golden Globe Awards, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Ezra Miller plays the role of Kevin, a disturbed and strange adolescent. His performance in the film is heartbreaking and memorable, and it is evidence of his versatile acting prowess.

3) The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015)

Watching The Stanford Prison Experiment isn't everyone's cup of tea, although it's a must-watch if you love psychological-thriller movies. The movie, directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, features the likes of stars such as Ezra Miller, Billy Crudup, Keir Gilchrist, and Michael Angarano among others.

The Stanford Prison Experiment is a docudrama, based on the actual psychological experiment conducted in 1971 by Phillip Zimbardo, an American psychologist and professor at Stanford University. Ezra Miller plays the role of Daniel Culp, one of the participants in the experiment who becomes increasingly disturbed by the events that unfold. His subtle and complicated performance in the movie is evidence of his capacity to portray a spectrum of emotions on screen.

4) Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

In the Harry Potter spinoff movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Ezra Miller plays the role of Credence Barebone, a troubled, young man having problems controlling his dark magic.

Credence is beautifully portrayed by Ezra Miller, delivering a multifaceted performance. His character experiences intense internal conflict and mental upheaval, which results in a highly riveting performance. Despite having a relatively minor part in the movie, Miller's ability to make such an impact speaks volumes about his acting prowess.

Ezra Miller continues to play Credence in the sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and his performance is quite exceptional once again. The follow-up explains Credence's history and his connections to the evil Grindelwald. Miller gives a powerful and moving performance as he struggles with the nuanced emotions and terrible past of his character.

There are many outstanding performances to pick from in Ezra Miller's movies. The four films mentioned above are must-watch films that highlight Miller's variety and depth as an actor, whether you've been a fan of the actor for a long time or are only now learning about his work.

There has never been a better opportunity to look through the actor's outstanding career than right now, with the eagerly awaited release of The Flash around the horizon on June 16, 2023. The trailer for the movie, which was dropped at CinemaCon 2023, made fans hopeful that they would be in for quite a ride across multiple timelines.

