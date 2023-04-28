4 popular Aaron Taylor-Johnson movies to watch as Kraven the Hunter teaser drops at CinemaCon 2023

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is all set to appear as Sergei Kravinoff, aka Kraven the Hunter, in Sony's superhero film of the same name. Based on the Marvel Comics character, Sergei is one of the most formidable foes of the superhero Spider-Man. The film will be the fourth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The first trailer was showcased during Sony's panel at CinemaCon 2023.

Directed by J. C. Chandor from a screenplay written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk, the film is scheduled to be released on October 6, 2023. The film also stars Ariana DeBose as Kraven's love interest, Calypso; Russell Crowe as Kraven's father; Fred Hechinger as Kraven's half-brother Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka Chameleon; and Alessandro Nivola as Rhino.

Before you watch Kraven the Hunter, take a look at these other films, which also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Bullet Train and 3 other popular films starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson

1) Kick-Ass

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the 2010 film is based on Mark Millar and John Romita Jr.'s comic book of the same name. This black comedy superhero film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as an ordinary teenager named Dave Lizewski, who sets out to become a real-life superhero, calling himself "Kick-Ass."

When Dave meets two costumed vigilantes named Big Daddy and Hit-Girl, he eventually gets caught up in a bigger fight. It was revealed that Big Daddy is a former cop named Damon Macready who trained his 11-year-old daughter Mindy to be the ruthless vigilante Hit-Girl to seek revenge on the crime boss Frank D'Amico and his son Red Mist.

2) Anna Karenina

Directed by Joe Wright, this 2012 historical romantic drama is adapted from Leo Tolstoy's 1878 novel of the same name. Starring Keira Knightley as the titular Russian aristocrat and socialite Anna Karenina, Jude Law as her husband Karenin, a senior statesman, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as her lover Count Vronsky, an affluent cavalry officer, the film depicts the tragedy of Anna's life.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson received critical acclaim for his turn as Count Vronsky and his chemistry with Keira Knightley.

3) Bullet Train

Directed by David Leitch, the creator of films such as Atomic Blonde (2017) and Deadpool 2 (2018), this 2022 action comedy film is based on Kōtarō Isaka's Japanese novel Maria Beetle.

The film stars Brad Pitt as an operative named Ladybug who must retrieve a briefcase from a bullet train filled with assassins upon instructions from his handler Maria Beetle (played by Sandra Bullock).

Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson play two assassins on that bullet train. While King plays The Prince, a British assassin posing as a schoolgirl upon that bullet train, Taylor-Johnson plays Tangerine, a British assassin who is the twin brother of another assassin named Lemon. Taylor-Johnson was cast as Kraven the Hunter because Sony executives were impressed by his acting in Bullet Train.

4) Godzilla

Directed by Gareth Edwards, this 2014 monster film is the first installment of Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse. A reboot of Toho Co., Ltd.'s Godzilla franchise, the film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a U.S. Navy lieutenant named Ford Brody, who works as an explosive ordnance disposal officer.

The film revolves around Brody's attempt to return to his family while caught in the crossfire of an ancient rivalry between Godzilla and two parasitic monsters known as MUTOs. Taylor-Johnson went through extensive training to achieve military etiquette and perform several stunts.

Apart from these films, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has also appeared in MCU's Avengers: Age of Ultron, where he portrayed the role of Pietro Maximoff, the twin brother of Wanda Maximoff. Pietro is an Avenger known as Quicksilver who can move at superhuman speed. He also gave an award-winning performance in Tom Ford's 2016 neo-noir psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals.

All these films go on to show that Aaron Taylor-Johnson is no stranger when it comes to action films and stunt sequences, which makes him the perfect choice to play Kraven the Hunter. Don't forget to watch these films while you wait for the release of Kraven the Hunter.

