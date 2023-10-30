4 things you might have missed in SEVENTEEN‘s 'God of Music' music video

After rebaking the record for the most pre-orders (more than 5.2 million as of writing) of any K-pop album in history, SEVENTEEN seems to be on SEVENTEETH HEAVEN with their latest mini-album.

With an unexpected collaboration with Marshmello on the track SOS and a surprisingly refreshing title track in God of Music, the group has once again delivered a new concept with remarkable poise and energy.

All thirteen members participated in the music video, and Hoshi, Wonwoo, Vernon, S.Coups, and Woozi contributed lyrics to the album. Per usual, Woozi and Bumzu handled the production of the versatile yet complete album. Speaking of the video, it was filmed in Europe and celebrates the evolution of the band's music since its inception.

S.COUPS' hospital scenes, scenes recorded from space, and more incredible details from SEVENTEEN's God of Music music video

1) S.COUPS making an appearance despite his injury

The general leader of the group has been advised to rest since he tore "the ACL in his left knee during a content photo shoot", according to his agency, Pledis Entertainment. He underwent surgery for the same and CARATs feared that the rapper might not be able to participate fully in the album.

However, he was able to be present in some scenes of the music video, ironically, in a hospital while seated. This was just a testament to the fact that SEVENTEEN always tries to include all the members in the promotions and content to the best of their ability, taking care not to aggravate injuries.

2) The way S.COUPS (aka Choi Seung-cheol) wrote his lyrics to include the many ways his name is mispronounced

Any fan of SEVENTEEN would know that S.COUPS' name, which is 4 syllabic in Korean has been modified to many other words of 4 syllables by people. From asparagus to Maximus, and absurdly enough, even ratatouille, the French dish popularized by the animated film of the same name.

The HOT group even created a drinking game out of this, where each player has to say a word with four syllables, failing which they have to take a sip out of their drink. As if scolding all those who mess up his name, Seung-cheol cleverly decided to include this frequent slip-up, asking if people would start calling him "Kung Chi Pak Chi" which was the hook from God of Music.

3) Hoshi's sudden tryst with a donkey

While many fans know the group to be "unserious" with their promotions, which basically means they forget that they are serious singers for a short while. What no one expected, was that the thumbnail would be Hoshi atop a donkey.

The Performance Team leader jokingly said he was looking forward to the cool photos like his teammates, but the company surprised him with that instead. CARATs, as hilarious as SEVENTEEN, edited Hoshi riding a tiger instead to appease his "Horanghae" agenda.

Hoshi was seen hanging out with the donkey in the music video too, justifying the thumbnail despite his objections.

4) The production team sending mics to space for the video footage of God of Music

Perhaps the most surprising detail so far, the few moments where SEVENTEEN-related objects are seen floating above the earth's atmosphere were not edited by using computer graphics. To be specific, the disco ball-shaped microphone was launched into space by the Korean production company SL8 and the engineering team at Sent Into Space.

This unique footage of the mic was edited into the music video, with other objects added later. People often say that the Supergroup has reached new heights of success with every comeback, but for SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, they took it quite literally.

Comeback season is always exciting for K-pop fans, and especially CARATs because they have SEVENTEEN's variety show appearances, both solo and group as well as stage performances to look forward to.

Rapper Mingyu had taken a short break after suffering from lower back pain, but it was recently reported by Soompi that he had recovered and would resume activities with the group soon. Perhaps the erstwhile God of Music from their title track wanted SEVENTEEN to promote this comeback together.

