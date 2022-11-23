5 Adidas sneakers releases in December 2022

One of the reasons sportswear giant Adidas is popular among sneakerheads is that it releases new silhouettes every month.

The German label is known for viewing every new trend and technological advancement as an opportunity to create sneakers with the potential to take the sneaker world by storm. They are constantly experimenting with new colourways and adding elements that increase the performance mobility of the kicks.

With Adidas releasing new sneakers in December month, sneaker-lovers have a range to choose from the brand's collection to add to their own.

From Adidas Forum Low "Grinch" to YEEZY 350 V2 "Dark Salt": Adidas' December sneaker releases

1) Adidas Forum Low "Grinch"

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety



Releasing on December 1st adidas is dropping a "Grinch" Forum Low for the holidaysReleasing on December 1st adidas is dropping a "Grinch" Forum Low for the holidays 🎄🎅Releasing on December 1st https://t.co/hWSYUstJGX

Most sneaker companies have celebrated Christmas by creating kicks influenced by Dr. Seuss' fictional hater of the merry holiday, The Grinch.

Nike initiated this sneaker trend with the late Kobe Bryant's Kobe 6 "Grinch" Colourway in 2010. Now, 12 years later, the German footwear and sports giant is joining in with this upcoming Forum Low "Grinch" edition.

The upper halves of these festive sneakers are embellished with two shades of bright green and designed with matted suede to represent the character's fur. Additionally, the tongue on the right shoe has Grinch's eyes and the trefoil logo on the left.

The insoles of the kicks feature an image of the animated character decked up as Santa. These Kicks are set to release on December 1, 2022, at select retail stores and the official site of the three stripes at a price of $120.

2) Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu Animal Print' 'Grey'

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Pharrell x adidas Hu NMD Animal Print Arrives in Grey Pharrell x adidas Hu NMD Animal Print Arrives in Grey https://t.co/mIQ5TSNv4N

Adidas and Pharell Williams' collaboration is seeing no end as the sneakers released by this duo are becoming more popular amongst sneakerheads. Hence, the partnership is set to introduce yet another Hu NMD silhouette in the "Gray Animal Print" colorway covered in subtle, winter-appropriate colors.

The midsole and upper feature Boost and Primeknit. However, both components have dismissed their previous striking gold and blue hues. Instead, the tried-and-true element combination favors a combination of gray tones with a darkened upper. While the top half is partially black, the embellished animal print designs deliver a unique distinction to Williams' latest Adidas endeavor.

The sneaker is set to be released on December 1, 2022, at a price of $22 at the official website of the brand.

3) YEEZY 350 V2 “Carbon Beluga”

The collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas dates back to 2012 when the duo released a massive rotation of Yeezy sneakers. The Yeezy line gained huge popularity as the silhouettes under this label provided excellent cushioning, a lightweight feel and an appealing design.

The Boost 350 V2 from the Yeezy line is the most celebrated model amongst sneakerheads.

The newly constructed Yeezy 350 V2 Carbon Beluga resembles the OG "Beluga" colourway from 2016. However, the main distinction between the OG Beluga and the new version is the darker reflection of the previous one.

The new Carbon Beluga sneaker will be released in December 2022 for $230.

4) Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 v1 "Utility Black"

Unlike Kanye's 2020 craft of bright hues featured in his early Yeezy gap rotation, the artist has moved into a pure black revamp leading up to and after the launch of his Donda album. Since then, the Yeezy label's design has transitioned to match its creator's attire.

Many restocks of the Adidas Yeezy collection have brought back sneakerheads' favorite colorways. The upcoming Yeezy BOOST 700 v1 "Utility Black" restock meets all the requirements.

The silhouette is set to be released in December 2022 for $240 at select retailers and restock sellers.

5) YEEZY 350 V2 "Dark Salt"

Kanye West and the German sports brand are looking to expand their "MX" sequence for the winter season with a newly designed Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Dark Salt" (MX Gray) colorway.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in this colorway features the "MX" pattern across the upper in a combination of earthy and neutral tones. The design is complete with a black lateral stripe above the charcoal-like boost cushioning.

These sneakers are set to release in December 2022 for $230 at the official The Three Stripes and Yeezy retail sites.

For sneakerheads, the holiday season is jam-packed with the German brand releasing new sneakers. These December 2022 releases will make it an ideal gift for any sneaker enthusiast.

Poll : 0 votes