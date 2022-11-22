5 best sneaker collabs of 2022

The world of sneakers is vast and incredible and many brands adapt to new technology and modern designs to create spectacular pairs of kicks that cater to sneakerheads. With that, the construction of sneakers is becoming more of an art than just an average footwear production.

Large footwear companies have created sneakers for a variety of sports activities such as basketball, football, running, and training. Further, the growing popularity of sneaker fashion amongst people through sports has caused a cultural shift in pop culture.

Many celebrities and fashion brands jumped on board, introducing many kicks in collaboration with various footwear labels.

Undercover x Nike Air Force 1 Low and other 2022 sneaker collabs for sneakerheads

1) Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force

ㅇㅈㅇ를 기다리며 @owhaYoo Jeongyeon's shoes for tonight's fan meeting



Nike x Ambush Air Adjust Force

$185 Jeongyeon's shoes for tonight's fan meetingNike x Ambush Air Adjust Force$185 https://t.co/9OIsC6Lx7e

After the release of Dunk High in 2021, the Yoon Ahn-founded brand, Ambush partnered with the American-based sportswear brand Nike earlier this year. The visionary duo previously released a couple of silhouettes and added some Nike Air Adjust Force silhouette upgrades to their well-curated rotation.

The duo revisited the classic Air Adjust Force from the Swoosh label's archives in 1990s and introduced new colorways. In August 2022, two colorways, 'Summit White/Black' and 'Black/Psychic Purple,' went on sale for $180 on the official Swoosh e-site.

2) Commes des Garçons x Nike Air Max Sunder

The long-awaited partnership between COMME des GARCONS and Nike has made its arrival for the better this year. The first look at the collab's Air Max Sunder SP popped up and immediately went viral.

Rei Kawakubo, the pioneer and designer of CDGH, revamped the iconic Nike silhouettes of 1998 with modern and futuristic fashion elements for the latest take. As a result, the stylish footwear went on sale in three unique colorways: "White/Black," "Triple White," and "Triple Black."

Rei took a subtle approach while redesigning the shoes and removed the intricacies, opting for a chic look. The shoe structures are encased in a nylon shell on a leather base. The laceless uppers of the kicks are crafted with high-quality nubuck and neoprene leather, with the signature "HOMME PLUS" branding on the tongue tags.

These iconic kicks went on sale from April 2022 onwards and are available on various sites for $162

3) Undercover x Nike Air Force 1 Low

The UNDERCOVER Summer/Spring 2022 collection featured a revamped Nike Air Force 1 Low that took inspiration from the ACG Air Revderchi of 1992.

Jun's first collaboration with Nike was announced more than ten years ago. The famous duo has previously interpreted a variety of athletic silhouettes, including the Zoom Pegasus Turbo and Zoom VAPORFLY 4% Zoom Vaporfly 4%.

The latest version, "Gray Fog", consists of a canyon gold and purple neoprene collar, a jet-black heel counter, and UNDERCOVER and Nike branding. The overlays and uppers of the footwear are constructed with Grey Fogleather, with a GORE-TEX inner for secure dry feet in every weather condition.

Finally, the kicks are completed with canyon gold speckles, a grey midsole, and a black outer sole unit.

The kicks went on sale in October 2022 for $165 and are available at select retail stores.

4) Gucci X Adidas Gazelle

Sneaker News @SneakerNews What's the most you would pay for the Gucci x adidas Gazelle? What's the most you would pay for the Gucci x adidas Gazelle? https://t.co/rsS4g9CaVL

After a previous partnership with luxury fashion house, Prada X Adidas, the footwear collection of the recent collaboration, Gucci X Adidas, gives a high-end makeover to the traditional Adidas silhouettes.

Outpump Sneakers have released six colorways from the Gucci X Adidas Gazelle rotation. Each of these takes on an iconic silhouette and repeats it with different materials and patterns. The construction of the silhouettes, along with other colorways, includes velvet, snakeskin, suede, G-monogrammed and classic Gucci-tinted leather variations.

The Gucci X Adidas Gazelle went on sale from June 2022 at the Gucci official site and the Three Stripes site, with prices varying depending on the colorways.

5) Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High Mushroom

Billie Eilish is well-known for her exceptional musical skills, but she is also appreciated for her impeccable fashion sense. Nike and the Jordan brand realized their fashion potential and highlighted it with different collaborations over Air Jordan 1 KO, Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 15. Eventually, the latter partnered with the young singer again.

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Mushroom" and "Sequoia" colorways are available with unique construction. The capsule's versions abide by tonal and patchwork patterns.

The Everything I Ever Wanted artist revolutionized Bruce Kilgore's iconic design by foregoing traditional leather structures. She incorporated broken-up canvas panels throughout the side panels, rear ends, and toe boxes.

The kicks went on sale in April 2022 for $170 and are available on Billie's official site and the Swoosh official retail site.

These fantastic footwear collaborations became an instant hit amongst sneakerheads in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes