5 Nike sneakers releases in December 2022

Sportswear label Nike has launched several massive sneakers throughout the year, and as the last month of 2022 approaches, sneakerheads couldn't be more excited.

The swoosh label intends to introduce a number of silhouettes from its popular and ever-iconic sub-labels such as Basketball, Jordan, and others. Fans can expect a variety of high-profile designs and banger retro silhouettes.

During the last month of the year, the swoosh label will debut a number of iconic models, including Air Force, Jordans, and Vomero. It may be challenging to keep track of all the official launches, so Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the five best upcoming Nike releases in the month of December.

Top 5 upcoming Nike releases in the month of December 2022

1) Air Force 1 Metallic Silver

The swoosh label is broadening its Air Force 1 silhouette's "Color of the Month" portfolio with the latest colorway, Metallic Silver. The 40-year-old silhouette receives a clean look with white leather as a base and metallic silver swooshes. The official site has this to say about the Air Force 1 Metallic Silver:

"From pristine materials to this crisp White and Metallic Silver colorway, this edition delivers a lesson in coveted off-court style. Every time you rock 'em, be sure to think of the visionary shopkeepers in Baltimore that made it all happen."

The sneakers are slated to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on December 1, 2022 at a retail price of $150.

2) Terminator High Cocoa Snake

Terminator High Cocoa Snake (Image via Nike)

The second silhouette on the list is Terminator High, which practically made a comeback through a collaboration with CDG. The latest colorway for the silhouette is Cocoa Snake, which features snakeskin pattern over the eyestays, heels, toe boxes, and heels, with the rest clad in white. The description of the Terminator High Cocoa Snake on the official site states:

"The Terminator High lets you step back to the era of hook shots, knee pads and calf-high socks. Returning to the '85 original, the throwback look goes a little wild with snakeskin print overlays. Crisp White underlays keep your look smoother than backboard glass, while retro branding delivers a big varsity finish."

The silhouette is slated to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on December 3, 2022 at a retail price of $125.

3) Zoom Vomero 5 Oatmeal

The swoosh label is giving the lesser-known retro silhouette, Zoom Vomero 5m a comeback this December with two colorways. The first colorway, dubbed the "Oatmeal" features neutral and muted tones, which are enhanced by pale blue and chocolate brown hues. Here's what the official site has to say about the Zoom Vomero 5 Oatmeal:

"Carve a new lane for yourself in the Zoom Vomero 5—your go-to for complexity, depth and now, easy-styling. The richly layered design includes textiles, synthetic suede and plastic accents that come together to make one of the coolest sneakers of the season."

The shoes are slated to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on December 7, 2022 at $160.

4) Women's Air Force 1 Mid Tokyo 2003

Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Mid Tokyo 2003 in Viotech hue (Image via Sportskeeda)

With Nike celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1, the fact that the silhouette appears on the list twice should come as a surprise. The colorway, dubbed the Tokyo 2003, features traditional two-toned color blocking, with the design paying homage to Japanese culture. The upper has a small reptilian twist over the overlays. The official site states:

"Celebrating the 2000s Japanese streetwear scene where music, dance, and hip-hop culture collided, this fresh take on the hoops-to-street icon sports easy-to-style Summit White and pops of Viotech that root you to early aughts DNA."

The pair is slated to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on December 9, 2022 at a retail price of $130.

5) Air Jordan 11 Varsity Red

This Air Jordan 11 features a simple color scheme with white and varsity red hues. The mesh base upper is clad in white, which is contrasted by the varsity red accents upon the patent leather mudguards and insoles. The Jumpman logo has been added over the ankle collars and the sockliners. The official site introduces the silhouette as follows:

"Let's cut to the chase—the AJ11 is all-time. MJ won 72 games and a title while wearing 'em. Now, the icon returns in classic Chicago colors: Varsity Red and White. From its slick patent leather mudguard to the frosted outsole, this Tinker Hatfield design brings the off-court allure."

The silhouette is slated to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on December 10, 2022 at a retail price of $225.

