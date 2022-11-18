5 best Adidas Running shoes in 2022 

Among many other sneaker brands, Adidas has been releasing stunning kicks for running and other athletic sports such as basketball and football.

The three stripes have made a name for themselves among sneakerheads by releasing cutting-edge running shoes in terms of innovation and design. The label annually releases sneakers designed to meet every sneakerhead's various needs.

When designing a shoe for runners, a few extra technical details must be considered when it comes to an activity like going out for a run. As a result, the German footwear brand frequently releases running shoes for runners.

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 and four other running shoes by the three stripes label

1) Adidas Adizero Boston 10

The Normal One | Aizat Mokhtar @aizatmokhtar Salam. WTS

Adidas Adizero Boston 10

Size: 7UK

Mileage: 30.8 km

Price: RM450



One of the best shoe I've owned but too narrow for me. I wear 7UK on Ultraboost, SL20 etc. Comfy cushioned soles yet snappy ride. Suitable for easy long runs and fast sessions as well. Salam. WTSAdidas Adizero Boston 10Size: 7UKMileage: 30.8 kmPrice: RM450One of the best shoe I've owned but too narrow for me. I wear 7UK on Ultraboost, SL20 etc. Comfy cushioned soles yet snappy ride. Suitable for easy long runs and fast sessions as well. https://t.co/784jLBtgnG

If you are a fan of the Adios Pro and wish to have more robust performing kicks, then the Boston 10 is the sneaker for you. In addition, the Boston 10 is comparatively less expensive than the Adios, with all the essential details that are pre-requisite for such shoes.

Regarding the construction of the sneakers, the upper of the Adios Adizero Boston 10 resembles the previous version of the Boston. Meanwhile, the midsole has a stack height just like the Adios Pro's midsole.

However, the most exciting takeaway in the design of these kicks is the energy rods that feature inside the midsole. The suede present on the toe cap looks perfect for an advanced running shoe.

The sneakers were released in June 2021 and went on sale for $140 at select retailers and the official Adidas official site.

2) Adidas Solarglide 5

Solarglide 5 are the shoes you keep by the rack daily to support your run goals, establish consistency, boost your distance, or train for a personal record.

The Adidas Solarglide 5 is the kind of sneaker that does not fit into the Solargride rotation. Although there are several parts of Solarglide 4's lineage, the current collection features a Boost core covering the entire length of the sneaker along with an EVA midsole rim, and the sock line is raised on both ends.

The sneakers released in 2022 are available at select retail stores for $130.

3) Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3

The introduction of footwear with embedded carbon plates was a watershed moment in the history of runners' shoes. Likewise, the introduction of midsole compounds with high energy yields has transformed the traditional sneakers industry.

The three stripes made their debut in the world of running shoes with this sneaker, which features a new light strike pro material and energy rods embedded within the midsole. The Adios Pro 3 is considered a massive success by Adidas for setting a benchmark in the running footwear industry after the AlphaFly/Vaporfly series of kicks from Nike.

These kicks cost $174 on the Adidas official website and will be available in June 2022.

4) Adidas Adizero X Parley

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS Ad: Parley x adidas Adizero 'Core Black' only $45 + FREE shipping, use code EXTRASALE => bit.ly/3vYo7Ea Ad: Parley x adidas Adizero 'Core Black' only $45 + FREE shipping, use code EXTRASALE => bit.ly/3vYo7Ea https://t.co/vuNFGklNei

Parley for the Oceans and Adidas have been actively promoting sustainability in the athletic wear space since Earth Day 2015. As a result, the collaborators have set new standards regarding performance products, offering stylish footwear and apparel that are partially made from recycled ocean plastic.

The lightweight mesh upper and the light strike midsole collaborate on performance in the sneaker's construction. Additionally, these Adidas running shoes have lower carbon footprints than the previous version, making them environment-friendly.

These kicks were released in June 2022 for $130 and are available at select retail stores.

5) Adidas Supernova 2

KicksFinder @KicksFinder

adidas Supernova 2.0 TME

$110 + FREE shipping and returns



>> Ad: Stay cool and comfy. Available via adidas USadidas Supernova 2.0 TME$110 + FREE shipping and returns>> bit.ly/3eiJpra Ad: Stay cool and comfy. Available via adidas USadidas Supernova 2.0 TME$110 + FREE shipping and returns >> bit.ly/3eiJpra https://t.co/CCC0eiB2OV

Adidas decided to surprise the sneakerheads in the summer of 2022 by releasing an iteration of the OG supernova with more innovative features.

The kicks are great for runners who are just beginners and those seeking vast distance ease. Additionally, the bounce front section and boost foam heel make the silhouettes feel light on the foot. The three stripes introduced these kicks for runners in July 2022 for $100 at the label's official site and select retail sites.

These Adidas shoes are ideal for runners who enjoy going on long-distance rides in comfort. Let us know in the comments which running shoes you use on a daily basis!

Poll : 0 votes