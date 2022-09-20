5 animated sitcoms to binge-watch this fall on streaming services

The rise of streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, Disney+ and others has made access to content much easier. Along with access to content, the variety in content too has risen exponentially.

With the rising popularity of animated shows like BoJack Horseman, Rick and Morty, Close Enough, Big Mouth and others, this is a genre with a huge fan following. Not to say that the 90s and early 2000s did not have good content, but this is the era where content is king, and we get to enjoy a wide variety of that.

With September more than halfway from being over and fall upon us, read on for some suggestions in regards to which animated favorites might best keep you entertained this season.

Futurama, Family Guy and 3 other animated shows you can binge watch on streaming sites

1) Futurama is available on the streaming service Hulu

Futurama centers around Philip J. Fry and for what it's worth, the plot is pretty simple. Our main protagonist finds himself in the year 3000 after being frozen for an entire millennium.

He's not the sharpest knife in the drawer, but his easy-going, fun-loving nature makes him one of the show's most relatable characters. He's best friends with a robot named Bender; without question the funniest character out of the group of misfits he is proud to call family.

Above all else, Fry's crush on a certain one-eyed cyclops makes for a great way to round out the show's comedy with a dash of romance.

In other news, it seems fans of Futurama can look forward to a revival in the near future, so that's good to hear.

2) Family Guy is available for streaming on Hulu

The series first aired following Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999 with the iconic Death Has a Shadow episode clocking in at over 22 million viewers. Thereafter, Family Guy became one of FOX's most popular shows at the time.

Despite a loyal following, Family Guy quickly declined in the ratings shortly after its inception. So much so that FOX canceled the controversial series after 3 seasons. Then came Adult Swim.

Cartoon Network's iconic nighttime block soon bought the rights to air re-runs of Family Guy to much success, as the series has become one of Adult Swim's most prominent shows in the years that followed.

Family Guy was soon revived in 2005 with the start of the show's season 4 after FOX picked the show back up again.

Since then, the series has yet to get canceled a second time and if you're familiar with Hulu, you may have stumbled across this iconic animated sitcom once or twice.

3) American Dad! is available for streaming on Hulu

Some consider American Dad! to be what Family Guy used to be. A show that mixes quick witted humor with the type of life lessons you could only come to expect from an educational children’s TV show like Sesame Street.

For what it’s worth, Stan comes off as a douchebag most of the time, but this doesn’t make him a brain-dead nincompoop who can’t comprehend anything. Steve is used for more than just comic relief, and his character development from the first season to the current is second to none.

Hayley has her own distinctly unique personality and isn’t used solely to be the brunt of everyone’s jokes in real life, and Roger is a breath of fresh air, the icing on the cake; the proverbial cherry on top.

With that being said, if you hear someone state that American Dad! is as entertaining as Family Guy used to be, just read the above for further referencing.

4) Rick and Morty is available if you ever find yourself streaming on Hulu

Rick & Morty burst onto the scene in 2013 to critical acclaim. The show itself has yet to decline at all in the realm of popularity as of the time this post was published.

Notwithstanding the evergrowing mass of fans, the show has also received rave reviews from critics as well. Moreover, Rotten Tomatoes has yet to give any season a rating score of anything less than 91%.

For all the praise and accolades, it might be hard for some to believe there was a rumor the show had been canceled back in 2020. Seeing as how that's been 2 years ago, it's safe to say that the rumor was false.

If you're not new to streaming on Hulu, you probably already know that Rick and Morty is available there. New episodes of season 6 are also available on Adult Swim's website.

5) The Simpsons is available for streaming on Disney+

Before there was Futurama. Before there was Family Guy. There was (and still is) The Simpsons. Much like the previous entry, this series was critically acclaimed initially. Despite this, many feel Homer Simpson and company just aren't what they used to be.

The Simpsons made their way to TV on December 17, 1989, with the very first season winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. Soon after, the series became a phenomenon and transcended the silver screen. Whether it was music or merchandise, it seemed almost as though The Simpsons were everywhere during the 90s and 2000s.

Fast forward to the 2020s and despite a decline in popularity, the show is still alive and kicking. If you happen to be by your TV when it airs or if you're subscribed to Disney+, Homer and the gang are available for streaming there. The series is also available on FOX and Hulu.

