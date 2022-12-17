5 best Adidas x speed portal football boots colorways launched in 2022

Adidas x speed portal is one of the most famous iterations of the German footwear brand and is known as one of the best football boots for speed.

Thanks to the incredible Carbitex tooling, which pushes the player forward and provides that extra boost when pushed off, the Speedportal is still the boot that gives the player the fastest feeling. The Speedportal still feels like it improves your game in a football game where every little bit counts.

Numerous color schemes have occasionally been made available. Every football player's go-to football boot is the speedportal, and this year is no different. Adidas has released a number of colorways for the x speedportal that are sure to rock the football world.

Here is a list of the top five Adidas x speedportal that are launched in 2022 in different colorways.

The Adidas X Speedportal "Al Rihla" and four other x speedportal in different colorways launched in 2022

1) X Speedportal 'Al Rihla'

For the FIFA World Cup 2022, the German sportswear juggernaut reinvented the X Speedportal, one of the most recognizable football boot silhouettes. The three-piece Al Rihla football boot pack included the boots.

The collection was made public to symbolize the commitment and effort each national team made in order to qualify for the Football World Cup. The FIFA World Cup is currently taking place in Qatar, and bright colors were used by the label to reinvent the X Speedportal.

These football boots come with laceless technology, which significantly improves accessibility. The boot also has a carbon fiber speed frame that increases the boot's ability to deliver power for speeding up and energetic motion. The silicone heel print that prevents slipping aids in securing the foot lockdown.

The football boots are available for $250 at select retail sites and the official three-stripes store.

2) X Speedportal 'Game data'

The three stripes logo without the text is noticeable for the first time on the Adidas X Speedportal cleats of the upcoming generation. The hi-vis yellow and black Adidas "Game Data" X Speedportal football boots have a striking contemporary look. Additionally, "Solar Green/Core Black/Solar Yellow" is the designated colorway.

The brand's new logo is positioned on the instep of the football boots according to their design. Additionally, the X Speedportal's Three Stripes are located on the front of the cleats rather than the outstep like they are on the X Speedflow.

The Adidas X 2022 boots from the new "Game Data" pack are designed to increase the player's speed technologically. They offer complete lockdown and stability, mainly using the new High-Speed Stability System. A carbon heel lock, a constructed Primeknit collar, and two extra forefoot studs are additional features that enhance straight-line acceleration.

These football boots are available for purchase for $280 at the official three stripes sites and select retailers.

3) X Speedportal 'Beyond Fast'

On September 13, 2022, Adidas released an intriguing new colorway for their upcoming X Speedportal cleats. The soccer ball from the 2022–2023 Champions League, which is a part of the Beyond Fast boot collection, inspired the football boot's construction.

The new X Speedportal football boots in "Silver Metallic/Black/Solar Yellow" feature a contemporary silver metallic and black design combined with colorful accents. A portion of the back area is multicolored, as is the Three Stripes detailing. Additionally, in terms of technology, the X Speedportal "Silver Metallic/Black/Solar Yellow" is identical to the launch edition.

These silver x speedportal football boots are available for $250 at the three stripes' official retail site and other select retail stores.

4) X Speedportal 99 Leather ADV

In October 2022, X Speedportal 99 Leather ADV soccer cleats were formally introduced. The boot's safety wing and support system keep athletes' feet firmly planted, enabling quick movements and effortless direction changes.

Moreover, Alvaro Morata of Atlético Madrid was spotted warming up in football boots made by Adidas called the Speedportal 99 Leather. An updated version of the Adidas 99 soccer shoe line is the new X Speedportal 99 Leather model.

Modern technology is incorporated into these ground-breaking leather football cleats, which makes them the perfect ultra-lightweight athletic boots. Adidas combines a Kangaroo leather forefoot with a sturdy synthetic mesh upper for improved weight and ball control. The X Speedportal football boots use the same outsole component.

These football boots are available for $300 at select retail sites.

5) X Speedportal MESSI.3

The perfect Messi boots have garnered a new reputation of being every footballer's favorite silhouette. The Adidas football boots have additional forefoot studs on the lightweight outsole to ensure quick reactions on hard surfaces.

To keep you secured for every cut and sprint, the soft, covered textile upper on top features a padded flat-knit collar and a rigid TPU external heel lock. Bold graphics emphasise Lionel Messi's enduring passion for the ball.

As per its construction, the rigid TPU pieces lock the heel in place during fast sprints, and the upper contains 50% recycled material. Additionally, on solid ground, the outsole provides momentum.

The football boots are available for purchase at select retail sites for $300.

These are the new Adidas X speedportal football boots, which were introduced in 2022 in a variety of colorways. Which one did you like best? Tell us in the comments section.

