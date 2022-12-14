Adidas X Speedportal+ FG "Solar Green" football boots: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, released a brand new makeover of the X Speedportal+ silhouette in a "Solar Green / Core Black / Solar Yellow" color scheme. The silhouette is a product of recycled material and has been designed as part of Adidas' goal of sustainability to help end plastic waste.

The shoe was recently sported by the 2022 FIFA World Cup star, Gvardiol, as he wrapped the forefoot with tape, making adjustments over the laceless boot during his quarter-finals against Brazil.

The shoes can currently be availed on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers in a couple of sizes. Those interested can look for more sizing options at reseller sites such as Uni Sport Store.

Adidas X Speedportal+ Firm Ground "Solar Green" football boots sported on Croatian player Gvardiol during FIFA World Cup 2022

Adidas X Speedportal+ Firm Ground "Solar Green" football boots sported on Croatian player Gvardiol during FIFA World Cup 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Firm ground boots are essential for the game of soccer, as they have blade-shaped studs which can help you obtain an excellent grip by digging into the ground. Firm ground boots are the most popular in the sport as they are used for well-maintained pitches.

For the FIFA World Cup 2022, the German sportswear giant has extended its X lineage of football boots. The Speedportal boots are movement-focused and the best for multi-dimensional speed. In fact, the X Speedportal boots are sleek and super-comfortable and help players reach their full potential. The official site of the product introduces the pair, saying:

"Good players create time and space. Great ones leave them both behind. Unlock multidimensional speed in adidas X Speedportal. Sleek and super-comfortable, these football boots support instant reactions with a springy, full-length Carbitex carbon plate on their firm ground outsole."

The football boots come in a laceless style, with the upper being constructed out of PRIMEKNIT material. The shoe includes EVA inserts on the inside of the boot, whereas the lightweight carbon heel locks on the outside sole, which keeps you stable during light-speed play.

The boots' upper features Speedskin 2.0, which is a laceless lightweight upper that guarantees comfort. The textured pattern over the boot helps by securing more direct contact with the ball.

Football boots inculcate a high-speed stability system, with the feature of a support cage and stability wing, which keep your feet locked in, so you can easily opt for dynamic multi-directional movements with absolute freedom.

Lastly, the outsole comes in a speedframe 2.0 design. The frame of the outsole promises acceleration, and when combined with the stud design, it improves traction as well.

Interestingly, the cleats are made with a series of recycled materials, with the upper constructed of at least 50% recycled content. The product represents the three stripe label's solutions to help end plastic waste. Other unique features of the boots include laceless construction, molded midfoot support, and carbon heel lock.

In the recent game between Croatia and Brazil for the Quarter finals on December 9, 2022, the center-back Joško Gvardiol was seen wearing X Speedportal "Solar Green" model. For the match, Gvardiol made a small adjustment by wrapping the midfoot in tape, which helped the player increase the lockdown of the foot.

The boots can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers at a price of $280.

