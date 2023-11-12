5 best Avia sneakers of all time

The Avia sneakers brand, founded by Jerry Stubblefield in 1979, is known for its iconic ARC technology, cantilever sole, and unique FOM system, which have paved the way for other revolutionary footwear technologies.

Since the brand debuted its line of sneakers in the '80s, it has not only gained a massive following but has solidified its name as one of the leading brands in the sneakers industry. A staple product of the time-tested brand is the pair of retro-inspired basketball shoes worn by top basketball players like John Salley, Scottie Pippen, Clyde Drexler, and a host of others.

The brand's commitment to delivering on-trend and quality sneakers can be seen in its series of collections. From the Avi-Verge collection to the athletic slip-on, it is no longer news that Avia hasn't only come to stay but has also become a fashion-forward choice for sneakerheads.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five best Avia sneakers of all time.

The best Avia sneakers ever released

1. The Avi-Verge cross-training shoe

The Avi-Verge cross-training shoe (Image via Avia)

This silhouette redefines regular training sneakers by adding a touch of stylishness to the overall look of the athletic-inspired shoes. The shoes are dressed in a predominantly white hue, serving as the base for the pink details to stand out, making the shoes versatile and casually elegant in the same vein.

The shoes not only look good, but they are also practical, with breathable mesh material, a cushioned midsole, and a multidirectional lugged outsole, providing comfort and support for the feet. These shoes are priced at 49.98 US dollars on the brand's official website.

2. The Avi-Air sneakers

The Avi-Air sneakers (Image via Avia)

Style, versatility, and functionality were effortlessly incorporated into these sneakers. These feminine athletic shoes are dressed in a blue hue complemented by white soles, giving them a minimal but sleek appeal. The brand's attention to detail is showcased in the neat detailing and crisp stitching on the outer edges.

The athletic shoes feature a breathable material on the upper area for airflow, while its elasticized lace-up closure allows for an adjustable fit. These kicks sell for 49.98 US dollars on the brand's official website.

3. The Avi-Union II "Slip-resistant shoes"

The Avi-Union II "Slip-resistant shoes" (Image via Avia)

The sneakers' uniquely carved soles ensure perfect grip on all surfaces. The all-black colorway enhances versatility, while the brand's unique memory FOM and a cushioned midsole provide shock absorption and comfort. These impressive features are rounded up by the water-resistant technology incorporated into the shoe's lining.

These shoes sell for 49.98 US dollars on the brand's official website.

4. The Avi-Junction slip-on sneakers

The Avi-Junction slip-on sneakers (Image via Avia)

These slip-on shoes have become the go-to sneaker choice for women, as they seamlessly combine comfort, functionality, and style. These slip-ons are dressed in light brown mesh material, complemented by crisp white rubber outsoles.

The trendy silhouette features an exaggerated and chunky sole, allowing for excellent traction and grip, while the elastic mesh fabric enhances easy wear and removal. This footwear sells for 44.98 US dollars on the brand's official website.

5. The Avi-Run Swift sneakers

The Avi-Run Swift sneakers (Image via Avia)

These outdoor-inspired kicks feature an eye-catching color scheme of aqua blue, paying homage to the crystal-clear ocean view. These sneakers are built to reduce pressure, prevent injuries, and provide maximum comfort to the feet when running or engaging in other outdoor activities.

The durable multicolored rubber outsole creates a striking visual effect on the brilliant color scheme. Also, it allows for optimal traction and grip control, while the lace-up closure allows for a customized fit and effortlessly blends with the colorway of the sneakers.

This stylish piece is priced at 89.98 US dollars on the brand's official website.

The Avia brand has become the go-to brand for sneakerheads who have eyes for quality. These elegantly crafted sneakers are sure to make you stand out at a reasonable price. Shop them before they sell out!