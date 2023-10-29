Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, known globally as Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer. Ever since the 29-year-old exploded into the global music scene in 2016, he has kept breaking records and topping the charts.

Holding the coveted title of the highest-grossing Latino artiste of all time, the male singer has demonstrated that Latino artists can achieve success while retaining their native language and embracing their rich culture.

Bad Bunny continues to blaze trails and has made his mark in the footwear industry, beginning with his collaboration with Crocs in 2020. Since then, the hitmaker has collaborated with leading brands like Adidas to create sneakers that have become household names.

From the Easter Egg sneakers to the Cloud White sneakers, Bad Bunny has an impressive resume of sneakers that have sold out instantly.

Here is a carefully curated list of some of his best releases so far.

5 best Bad Bunny sneakers of all time

1. The Forum Buckle Low "Blue Tint"' sneakers

The Forum Buckle Low "Blue Tint"' sneakers (Image via Adidas)

Bad Bunny collaborated with The Three Stripes brand to create a more modern and fun iteration of the beloved Forum Low silhouette, and the result was an instant hit.

The sneakers are true to their name, with an overall blue hue accented by white on the waist, the heel tab, and the toe cap. The shoes are made from premium leather and are a unique fusion of comfort and style with their eye-catching design and chunky rubber soles for good traction.

The shoes' highlights are the buckles fitted across the tongues and the almost translucent sneakers were released on August 27, 2022, for a price of 160 US Dollars. They currently sell for up to 387 US Dollars on Stock X

2. The Response CL "Cream White/Off-White"

The Response CL "Cream White/Off-White"(Image via Etsy)

The Response CL silhouette was created by Adidas in the early 2000s and received a gorgeous treatment in 2022 by Bad Bunny, thus ensuring the comeback of the classic design. The iteration featured a melting design beginning from the white synthetic upper and ending on the midsole.

The shoes also boast reflective units on the heel, toe, and The Thrée Stripes. The shoes originally sold for 160 US Dollars upon their release but are available on Stock X for 281 US Dollars.

3. The Campus "Cloud White" sneakers

The Campus "Cloud White" sneakers (Image via Adidas)

Spotify's most streamed Latino artiste solidified his footing in the sneaker industry with the release of the remix of the Campus silhouette. The Puerto Rican singer teased the "Cloud White" in his music video for El Apagon and officially released the sneakers in January 2023.

The new remix featured a modified shape and allowed for the sneakers to stand on their own with padded leather overlays stacked on the mudguards and heels. The cloud-white hue can be seen all over the shoes and is accented by cream colors on the base panel and the heel tab. The shoes sold for 150 US Dollars upon release and currently sell for up to 210 US Dollars on GOAT.

4. The "Catch and Throw" Forum PWR

The "Catch and Throw" Forum PWR (Image via Adidas)

Bad Bunny released the "Catch and Throw" sneakers in February 2022, reminiscent of the beloved childhood game. The sneakers highlighted the classic elements of the Adidas Originals Forum while introducing new features like the removable heel patch, a stud fastener for the second tongue, and a "third eye" emblem on the tongue.

The shoes are eye-catching with the clashing pastel colors. Released at a price tag of 160 US Dollars, the shoes now sell for up to 194 US Dollars on GOAT.

5. The Forum Low "Easter Egg"

The Forum Low "Easter Egg" (Image via Adidas)

Bad Bunny released the impressive sneakers in April 2021, just in time for the Easter celebrations. After the first iteration of the Adidas Forum Buckle Low, dubbed "The First Café," the Puerto Rican heartthrob followed up with more remixes of the classic silhouette, which included the "Easter Egg.”

The sneakers featured varying shades of pink, a doubled tongue, a doubled heel, a midfoot buckle, and an almost translucent pink outsole. Although the Easter Egg sold at an initial price of 160 US Dollars, they now sell for up to 442 US Dollars on Stock X.