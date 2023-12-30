5 best Breitling watches of all time 

The Breitling brand came into being when Leon Breitling, in 1884, decided to open a workshop in the Swiss Jura Mountains to cater to precision chronographs and timers. He aimed to craft watches dedicated to sports, science, and industry.

The Swiss brand solidified its relationship with aviation in the early twentieth century by producing timepieces designed for cockpit use. This laid the foundation for it becoming one of the best watchmaking brands in the industry.

The leading watch brand has continued to produce impressive and aesthetically pleasing watches over the years. As aviation technology advanced, so did the brand. Breitling has become synonymous with innovation and functionality, making its products wardrobe staples.

Best watches Breitling ever made

1. Navitimer 1952 limited edition

The Navitimer 1952 limited edition (Image via Juwwlier Buger)

In 1952, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) asked the Swiss watch brand to craft a new chronological watch for its members. So, Willy Breitling decided to create an innovative wristwatch that would help pilots perform all necessary flight calculations, hence the birth of the Navitimer.

The watch had a casing of 41 millimeters, which was deemed large at that time. It was large enough to feature all the important information and would be equally easy to read. The readability was further prominent with oversized Arabic numerals filled on the radium. This contrasted perfectly with the black dial.

This wristwatch sold for $4.170 on Juwelier Burger but is no longer available for sale.

2. The Emergency Titanium watch

The Emergency Titanium watch (Image via Breitling)

This watch is proof of the brand's technical sophistication as it is the first watch to have an authentic dual-frequency distress button. The button, once activated, would emit an alert signal that will guide rescue operations.

The emergency features a black dial that comes with a matching titanium bracelet or a rubber strap with a folding buckle. It also has a rechargeable battery, an original integrated antenna system, and a miniaturized transmitter.

This watch not only serves as a show of the brand's technical strength but also reveals its dedication to the well-being of pilots. This watch is sold on the brand's site for $15,725.

3. Chronomat

The Chronomat watch (Image via Breitling)

The Chronomat watch was introduced in 1984 when extra-thin quartz timepieces were in trend. The watch was based on the Frecce Tricolor chronograph, a collaboration with the Italian aerial squad.

The Chronomat imbibed the brand’s centenary style. The watch is available in stainless steel and 18k red gold with black clasps. The watch comes in a 42-millimeter case and it features the iconic bezel with 4 rider tabs.

This watch shows the brand's commitment and resilience to precision. The Chronomat is sold for $32,000 on the brand’s official website.

4. Superocean Heritage

The Superocean Heritage (Image via Breitling)

The original Superocean inspired this watch from the 1950s. It seamlessly blends Superocean's iconic design features and a touch of modernity. As a perfect embodiment of the sea, the Superocean is sporty, elegant, and aesthetically pleasing.

The watch features the legendary triangular-shaped hands and a unidirectional bezel with a sleek ceramic ring. Its vintage aesthetics give respect to the era when the brand first dived into the world of underwater.

The watch comes in stainless steel and 18k red gold. It is sold for $20,650 at the brand's official store.

5. Avenger II seawolf

The Avenger II seawolf (Image via Breitling)

The Avenger II Seawolf is a professional super-diver model that is aesthetically pleasing and has high performance. The watch is waterproof for 10,000 ft and features a non-slip screw-lock crown and a unidirectional rotating bezel.

The watch has a sharp yellow face. It is sold on the brand's store for $4.350.

These iconic timepieces express the Swiss brand’s unwavering resilience and commitment to precision, innovation, technological advancement, and the spirit of exploration.