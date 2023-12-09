5 best-dressed stars at the GQ Men of the Year awards 

On December 7, Bondi Beach witnessed exceptional exuberance as the GQ Men of the Year Awards kicked off. On the occasion of celebrating men's contribution to society, this red-carpet event unveiled a pompous arrangement, one of the best galas in the last 15 years.

Several international celebrities as well as many prominent Australian artists, actors, and sportspeople attended the show. Apart from the awards announcement, the event portrayed numerous sartorial allures, setting brand-new red-carpet trends.

In this event, Troye Sivan, the man of the event, donned a white suit with knee-length pants, accentuating a dapper look with a casual amalgamation. The open collar became a visible trend when Willow Smith and the Stenmark brothers took an entry, keeping the lapels open.

The New York model Georgia Fowler adopted the huge rose embellishment with a baby bump, while Sarah Ellen accompanied her, wearing a rose-embellished dress. The sartorial expo left fashion at the GQ Men of the Year awards enthusiasts overwhelmed, so the Sportskeeda team has cherry-picked some of the best-dressed celebrities and listed them below.

Some best-dressed stars at the GQ Men of the Year awards

1) Willow Smith

GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards In Association ( Image via Getty/Brendon Thorne/)

The 22-year-old American singer stunned the audience by wearing a black blazer, embracing the 'Shirtless' trend. She adorned Dior for the edgy look. Maria Grazia Chiuri's designed blazer was paired with high-waisted pants, while the penny loafer elevated the look.

Willow accessorized with some stacked silver necklaces and rings, finishing off the look with a dark lip shade. The lugged sole penny loafer with the ebony blazer created a dapper look blended with edgy appeal.

2) Jessica Origliasso

Jessica Origliasso, the Australian actress and songwriter, showed up at the GQ Men of the Year awards event wearing Dion Lee. Her sister Lisa and she coordinated with each other, wearing black and white.

Jessica adorned a white shirt with a corset structure, while the cut-out part showed the toned waist of the actress.

She paired wide-legged ebony pants with platform boots, exuding a bold appeal. Her see-through shirt and wide-legged pants blended boldness with sophistication, while her sober makeup and minuscule jewelry balanced her appearance at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

3) Britt Cohen

GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards ( Image via Getty/ Brendon Thorne)

The Australian TV host, Brit Cohen, exuded elegance at the GQ Australia Men of the Year Awards in a white gown. Brit flaunted her toned figure in this tailored gown, which has a halter neck structure. She left her blonde hair open and adopted some silver jewelry to round up the look.

4) Nicole Warne

Nicole Warne, an Australian blogger, adorned a black mini dress that made the audience flabbergasted at the GQ Men of the Year award show. The ebony dress has a deep neck, seamlessly exuding boldness.

She paired transparent tights with a black cover-toe pump. She showed off her hands with a black manicure and a shiny bold ring, and to finish off the look, she adopted a slender and shiny silver necklace.

5) Riley Keough

Riley bagged the "Women of Film" award along with Gina Gammell for their contribution to the film industry at the GQ Men of the Year award. Riley flashed a smile before the cameras, posing with her husband, Ben Smith Peterson. She wore a black Chanel dress, embracing the layer trend.

Riley donned a two-piece sequin set with a deep neckline and layered an oversized jacket in the same fabric. She matched her dress with a pair of pumps and Maroon lipstick, exuding glamourous allure.

In the GQ Men of the Year award show, men showcased different trends through their sartorial expression. Nathan McGuire paired a chunky sneaker with a tailored black suit, creating a blending of dapper and casual fashion. Robert Irwin looked natty in a dapper suit while posing with his girlfriend, Rorie Buckey.

Jordan Gogos showed up with a blazer and had multicolor splashes, portraying his creative mind. Dion Lee, another award-winning designer, wore a loose-fit structured suit, accessorized with platform shoes and sunglasses.

Overall, the GQ Men of the Year award show was filled with the glitz of celebrities, promoting several sartorial trends for the upcoming days.