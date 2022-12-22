5 Best Football Boots For Speed 

The modern football game depends on speed and power, and by turning up the afterburners, you're the one who exposes the opposition. So you'll want the lightest, most comfortable football boots on your feet when you're tippy-toeing past perplexed full-backs. Precisely for this reason, we're looking at the best football boots for quick players who typically play as wingers.

Top speed is required for the sport of soccer, and with the right tactics and good football boots, you can achieve that and even more. Consequently, the top five football boots for speed are listed below.

The Adidas X Speedportal and Four Other Football Boots for Speed

1) Puma ULTRA

The Puma Ultra is currently a well-known speed boot. The most recent version continues in the same vein. However, this lightweight elite Ultimate model, used and trusted by some of the most potent wingers and speed merchants in the world, has a serious zip.

This sneaker is as feather-like as you're likely to see, weighing only 188g. Strong propulsion is essential for acceleration, and the dual-density SPEEDPLATE in the Ultimate option provides it in boatloads. There are three options for takedowns: Pro, Match, and Play. Match also sells laceless in its "+" versions.

2) New Balance Furon

The New Balance Furon is one of the most underrated boots out there when it comes to speed. With the most recent V7, New Balance has developed a featherweight winger's dream that weighs just at 190g. Therefore, acceleration of the likes of star players Saka, Mane and Sterling won't be a dream anymore with these boots. The Furon V7 is your ally if quick direction changes are essential to you. The Hypoknit upper in the Pro version can stretch and support as needed.

Players don't need any other boots for speed because the New Balance Furon has the modern design elements that they need to run for their next game.

3) NIKE Mercurial Superfly

The most recent Mercurial boots are gorgeous copper designs that continue the Nike football-verse advertisement released before the competition. The silhouette is presented on the official swoosh label website as follows: They are worn by Kylian Mbappe, known as the speedster of football, and are recognized for their acceleration on the field.

Near the heel of the sole unit are tricoloured French flag colors in white, blue, and red. In terms of technology, the boots are identical to the standard colorway. In addition, a 3/4 Zoom Air unit designed specifically for football is added to the sole plates. Therefore, all these features contribute to the speed.

4) NIKE Phantom GT2

The Nike Phantom GT2 is the best all-around boot on the market. Although it isn't the lightest on this list, it has been demonstrated at the highest level for fluid dribbling and precise crosses on the pitch. Taking a look at the wearers' list, which includes star players like Jack Grealish and Phil Foden. That said, it still qualifies as light.

It still ranks in our top 10 list of lightest boots at 215g. Because of its advanced construction, it is a great choice for wingers with skillful feet, fast-turning defenders, and attackers with lightning-quick feet. For wizards with wings, the Elite models' all-conditions control coating, that helps the ball stick to the boot's top in all weather conditions.

5) Adidas X Speedportal

Team Sports @TeamSpo58025145 Adidas X speedportal.1 SG GW8440 Green Black Mens Soccer Cleats Size 10 ebay.com/itm/3142801331… eBay Adidas X speedportal.1 SG GW8440 Green Black Mens Soccer Cleats Size 10 ebay.com/itm/3142801331… eBay https://t.co/6po8pzByzS

Speedportal boots came after the Ghosted and before the Speedflow boots. However, one of the top football boots available right now, the X, has been upping the ante for many seasons.

The foundation of contemporary wing play and precise swivels is this boot. They are praised as the world's fastest. Among them are players like Heung-Min Son, Messi, and Mohammed Salah. The elite ".1" and "+" boots come in laced and laceless variations and are loaded with technology to help you sneak past defenders. The laced ".1" is 200g in weight. In addition, the design's Speedframe 2.0, Speedskin 2.0, and Carbitex carbon plate are the ideal complement for powerful sprinting.

These are the top five football boots for speed that every football player. Let us know which one you are adding to your next game.

