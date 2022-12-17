5 best Puma King Platinum football boot releases of 2022

German sportswear giant Puma has been one the longest-associated labels with the football sphere, and it sits right beside labels such as Adidas and Nike. The sportswear label has designed some of the most iconic football kits and boots over the years.

The label has also signed with some of the most popular names in the sphere, including Neymar, Pulisic, and many more. The iconic boot models such as Future Z, Ultra, and King Platinum, among many others, have been one of the most popular football models throughout the years.

However, the King Platinum has been one of the favorites models yet, with many collaborators looking for the opportunity to take out their own versions of the cleats. The boots acquired a fan following not just from football fans but enthusiasts.

Puma has often taken huge leaps by introducing new iterations over the silhouette and always looks for ways to revolutionize the cleats. Therefore, ahead we have complied a list of five best colorways of Puma King Platinum football boots which were the biggest hits of 2022.

King Platinum 21 Vegan "Ivory Glow" and 4 other colorways of Puma King Platinum football boots that were the biggest hits of 2022

1) King Platinum 21 Vegan "Fizzy Light"

King Platinum 21 Vegan "Fizzy Light" (Image via Puma)

This marked the second colorway of the King Platinum 21 Vegan, dubbed the "Fizzy Light," where the football cleats carried forward the German label's idea of future consciousness and forward-thinking. Moreover, the boots were constructed out of 100% animal-free materials.

The Fizzy Light hue is familiar to the fluorescent green hue, which covers most of the upper. The football boots were launched on the official site on November 20 at a retail price of $200.

2) Porsche x Puma King Platinum 21 "Rallye"

The limited edition PUMA King Platinum 21 Porsche Ralley is available now at Pro:Direct Soccer

Puma honored the legacy of Porsche and its 911 model in motorsports by launching the King Platinum 21 "Rallye." The silhouette is inspired by the 1965 Rallye Monte Carlo, where the journey of the sports car started. In addition, the sportswear label celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Porsche 911 via the launch of the shoe.

Through these cleats, the German shoe brand pays tribute to the 50 years of legacy and heritage of Porsche via the boot. The football boots were launched on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Puma as well as selected retailers on November 12.

3) Porsche x Puma King Platinum 21 "Turbo"

Porsche x Puma King Platinum 21 "Turbo" (Image via Puma)

Porsche and the German label collaborated with each other twice this year to launch a makeover upon the King Platinum 21 silhouette. For the shoe, the dynamic duo reimagined the football boots, taking inspiration from the Porsche Turbo.

The silhouette arrives in a slick and classic colorway and honors the Porsch Turbo via plush and premium material construction and iconic Turbo branding. The football boots were released on the official site on July 21.

4) King Platinum 21 "All hail to the king"

The PUMA King Platinum 21 arrives in a fresh "Black/Citrus" colourway for summer Available now in the world's largest Bootroom at Pro:Direct Soccer

Puma launched a fresh new color update to the pitch with a dark color palette over the King Platinum 21. The shoe was reimagined with a "Black / Neon Citrus" color scheme, which is made for the ultimate control and touch over the ball.

The silhouette introduced brand-new KingForm technology, which is a rib structure. The football boots were released on the official e-commerce site and select retailers on May 13.

5) King Platinum 21 Vegan "Ivory Glow"

King Platinum 21 Vegan "Ivory Glow" (Image via Puma)

This marked the release of the first King Platinum boot that was made out of 100% vegan products. The football boots were inspired by the concept of ending animal cruelty and came clad in "Ivory Glow/ Green Glare/ Black" color scheme. In addition, one of the important features of these cleats is that they have been made out of 100% animal-free materials, ranging from the structure to the color ink.

The football boots were designed to be future-conscious and forward-thinking. The cleats were launched on the official e-commerce site and select retailers on February 11.

