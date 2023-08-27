5 best Jewelry investments to get high returns in 2023

In the past decade of the dynamic world of investments, jewelry investments have become an unexpected domain to turn heads. Though traditional avenues like equities and real estate have always attracted attention, this sudden rise in jewelry investment has created a buzz in the market.

Outperforming US equities, New York real estate, and even gold, jewelry investing has become a lucrative strategy for those in it for the long haul. Although this type of investing is akin to fine art investing rather than real estate, investing in quality jewelry is becoming more common among serious investors. The allure of rare gems and exquisite designs has led to considerable financial gains, thus offering a unique approach to diversifying investment portfolios.

Certain jewelry pieces hold promise for those seeking to invest this year and with expert advice and careful consideration, these treasures can yield significant returns.

This article will explore the best jewelry investments for 2023, including natural saltwater pearls, rare vintage rings, Kashmir sapphires, colored & fancy diamonds, and signed designer jewelry.

5 best jewelry investments you can rely on for high returns

1) The charm of Natural Saltwater Pearls will never fade

Natural Pearls (Image via Getty)

Natural saltwater pearl jewelry has established itself as one of the best jewelry investments in the recent past. Its value stems from its rarity and age, with most of these pearls over one hundred years old. Due to pearl diving being a rare and dangerous craft, these gems have become even more precious.

Whether it's an antique necklace, a pair of earrings, or a bracelet, natural saltwater pearls are predicted to continue their growth in 2023, especially those crafted by famous designers like Cartier or Van Cleef.

2) Rare Vintage Rings can be an excellent option for new investors

Rare Vintage Rings can be a perfect option for new investors (Image via Getty)

Vintage jewelry, such as scarce vintage rings, has seen an 80% price increase over the last decade. Art Deco Jewelry, which prospered between 1920 and 1930, tends to be the most valuable among the bunch.

Focusing on characteristics like the 4 Cs (Cut, Color, Clarity, and Carat) is vital when investing in rare vintage rings. For example, the Bayside ring from the Estate Diamond Jewelry collection, priced at $63,000, perfectly showcases the investment potential in this category, with multiple options available for novice investors as well.

3) Kashmir Sapphires are precious for their rarity

Kashmir Sapphires are prized for their rarity (Image via Getty)

Known as the crème de la crème of sapphire investing, Kashmir Sapphires have become one of the best jewelry investments in recent years. Their enchanting blue shades, rarity, and overall desirability have made them a coveted asset among collectors.

The investment ratio of Kashmir sapphires stands as one of the highest in the jewelry world, making them a wise choice for investors.

4) People will always love colored and fancy diamonds

Colored and Fancy Diamonds (Image via Getty)

Beyond traditional white diamonds, there is a whole new world of colored and fancy diamonds that offer enormous investment opportunities. Fancy diamonds graded outside the conventional D to Z scale are incredibly rare, with colors like blue, red, pink, and green commanding attention.

The famous CTF Pink Star, sold for $71.2 million, exemplifies the immense potential of investing in colored diamonds, regarded as one of the best jewelry investments for investors.

5) Signed Designer Jewelry can bring you a huge return

Signed Designer Jewelry can get you a considerable return (Image via Getty)

Investing in jewelry crafted by top designers such as Bvlgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, Buccellati, or Cartier can be a fantastic strategy. Age, authenticity, craftsmanship, and desirability become crucial in making an informed investment in signed jewelry.

For instance, Vintage VCA Alhambra necklaces crafted around fifty years ago can yield over ten times the initial investment, highlighting the potential in signed designer jewelry.

The investment opportunities are vast and varied, from the timeless elegance of natural saltwater pearls to the bold appeal of designer jewelry.

Even while we are midway into 2023, and with the market everchanging, the world of jewelry investments continues to shimmer with promise, offering both seasoned and novice investors a chance to partake in a unique and rewarding financial journey.