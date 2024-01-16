5 best movies and shows starring Sofia Vergara to watch ahead of Griselda 

Several fans around the world know Sofia Vergara as the vivacious and sharp-tongued Gloria from the hit show, Modern Family. Her work in the show earned her numerous nominations and awards, and over the course of her career, the 51-year-old actor has experimented with different genres. She is also constantly pushing the limits and exploring imaginative projects that allow her to grow both personally and professionally.

The latest show starring Sofia Vergara that fans are excited about is Griselda. Containing six episodes, the miniseries will release on January 25, 2024, on Netflix. The show, based on a true story, sheds light on the life of Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug lord who operated in Miami.

After the success of Narcos (2015), there have multiple shows based on stories revolving around drug trafficking and drug lords. Sofia Vergara fans will be hoping that the new show has a strong plotline that can set itself apart from the rest. While they wait for the release, fans can watch some of Vergara's older works that showcase her compelling acting skills.

The Knights of Prosperity, Bent, and three other shows and movies that showcase Sofia Vergara's poise and range

1) The Knights of Prosperity (2007)

In this show, the story focuses on a group of misfits who call themselves the "Knights of Prosperity." They make plans to improve their lives by stealing from well-known celebrities. Containing 13 episodes, it stars Donal Logue, Lenny Venito, Kevin Michael Richardson, and others in lead roles. Sofia Vergara stars as one of the members of the group called Esperanza Villalobos.

Viewers looking for a good laugh shouldn't pass up this hilarious Sofia Vergara show. It has a fresh concept which is complemented by interesting characters and witty dialogue.

2) Modern Family (2009)

Running for 11 seasons with 250 episodes and one special, this sitcom enthralled fans around the globe with its witty humor and endearing characters. The focus is on three modern-day families, who are related to one another. They have problems that most households face, and they deal with them in their own unique ways.

Sofia Vergara became a household name after playing Gloria in this successful show. Her character is strong, determined, and sarcastic. Even though she is strikingly different from the rest of the family, she blends in nicely with the rest of the goofy members and helps them in her own way.

3) Chef (2014)

Viewers shouldn't watch this Sofia Vergara movie directed by Jon Favreau on an empty stomach. The story focuses on a chef named Carl Casper played by Favreau, who gets fired from his job and ends up starting a food truck that gains popularity, thanks to his son's social media skills.

Sofía Vergara plays Carl's ex-wife, Inez, who recognizes his potential in the kitchen. However, she is worried that their son is not getting the much-needed bonding time he requires with his father.

There is no doubt that food is one of the highlights of this movie. However, in addition to that, it also explores the way good food can bring people together and mend broken families. Heart-warming and drool-worthy, this movie is a must-watch.

4) Bent (2018)

Directed by Robert Moresco, Bent is an adaptation of JP O'Donnell's book, titled Deadly Codes. The lead is Karl Urban, who plays a discredited detective named Danny Gallagher. Gallagher is framed in the movie, but after his release, he seeks revenge. During his mission, he comes across an enigmatic government agent named Rebecca, played by Sofía Vergara.

It is a slow burn that will appeal to viewers who enjoy intriguing narratives with unexpected twists. Sofia Vergara does a great job playing Rebecca, as viewers cannot be sure if she is one of the good cops or whether she is batting for the other side.

5) Bottom of the 9th (2019)

In this movie, Sofía Vergara stars alongside her ex-husband Joe Manganiello. Directed by Raymond De Felitta, the story focuses on Sonny Stano, played by Manganiello, who had to serve 17 years in prison for a deadly mistake. However, he hopes to turn his life around after his release and pursue his baseball dreams once again.

Sofia Vergara plays Angela Ramirez who was in a relationship with Sonny when they were young. Vergara and Manganiello have great chemistry, and the wholesome story reminds viewers that second chances exist and it is possible to turn one's life around with hard work and perseverance.

Seeing as there is still time for Griselda to release, Sofia Vergara fans can indulge in these entertaining movies and TV shows that boast fresh concepts and compelling performances.