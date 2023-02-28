5 best Nike Air Jordan collabs planned to launch in 2023 

Nike Inc.'s Michael Jordan-owned brand produces Air Jordan, one of the most recognizable sneaker designs in today's world. The well-known brand has a sizable discography, accumulating a devoted fan base and gaining widespread pop-culture resonance.

The AJ 1 silhouette was first seen on Michael Jordan, and soon after, the swoosh brand launched a numbered line for the public in 1984. It is currently on its 37th model and is getting close to its 40th anniversary. Sneakerheads have taken note of AJ's lineage, which is presently the most well-liked option for supporters of streetwear for both their retro and contemporary iterations.

Since the beginning of the new year, Nike is getting ready for a number of collaborative releases, some of which were hinted at in 2022. The AJ silhouettes that have been unveiled so far are the five best partnership launches of the 2023 release calendar.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green" and 4 other collabs planned to launch this year

1) Union x Air Jordan AJKO 1 Low SP

UNION x Air Jordan 1 Low SP AJKO drops at 10am EST. (2/4)



Release Reminder 🗓UNION x Air Jordan 1 Low SP AJKO drops at 10am EST. (2/4)

AJ 1 has undergone various alterations and iterations since its debut in 1985. With the help of the Union, the Jordan AJKO 1 KO will now be made available at a low price for the first time ever, and it is anticipated to go on sale soon.

The anticipated colourway appears to have a white and neutral gray canvas top with University Gold embellishments, though the specifics are still hazy. Expect Sail midsole sign, co-branded packaging, and extensive Union and Jumpman co-branding.

The Union x Jordan AJKO 1 Low SP went on sale on January 27, for a retail price of $150 at Union and a few other retailers.

2) A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Retro "White" releases this week

Along with every collaborative offering, A Ma Maniére thinks beyond the product; their work with Jordan Brand is as rich in the plot as it is in design. The store spins a tale that further celebrates the tenacity of black women in honor of the debut of their AJ 12—which drops in "Black" tomorrow. After an earlier February announcement, the A Ma Maniére x AJ 12 "White" was finally seen in the official images.

The collaboration, which was initially made available through online raffles and on their Discord server, continues into March and will make its final appearance on March 2. Moreover, both versions of A Ma Maniére x AJ 12 feature a similar, opulent aesthetic.

Tumbled leathers take on a lighter neutral in the "White" pair, which choose a mildly more robust construction. The suede mudguards' co-branded hardware, tongues, and insoles establish a throughline in their deep burgundy finish.

The A Ma Maniére x AJ 12 will be released in March 2023 for a retail price of $225 on the official Nike website and other retailers.

3) Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green"

March 2022 was consumed by rumor mills, which established hopes of releases that never would and probably never will. Finally, reports of the Nike SB x AJ 4 came into being, as pictures from earlier that year showed longtime SB rider Eric Koston wearing an early pair.

The collaboration between Nike SB and Jordan Brand is not new; they previously worked together on a number of AJ 1 models in 2019, two of which featured uppers similar to the "Lance Mountain" collaboration that had been released five years earlier.

However, the inter-brand collaboration's "Sail/Pine Green/Neutral Grey/White" colourway for AJ 4 is more uncomplicated and straightforward. Additionally, a number of modifications to the model's construction will be made to make it more skateboard-friendly.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green" is anticipated to go on sale for $225 on March 20. More information will reportedly become available in the coming months. Two colourways are reportedly in the works.

4) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive"

Release Date: April 26, 2023

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive"

Release Date: April 26, 2023

Retail Price: TBA

Buy: SNKRS

There's no denying the growing excitement for the upcoming "Olive" colourway, especially given reports that Travis Scott will discontinue production of Air Jordan 1 for an indefinite period of time in order to concentrate on other models like Air Jordan 7.

Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive," shown here via the brand's official images, features the recognizable oversized reverse Swoosh logo in olive green. White leather and black suede make up the majority of the upper, with hints of red appearing on the tongue label, the Jumpman insole logo, and the Travis Scott emblem on the heels.

Numerous decals with Cactus Jack symbols are used to decorate the insoles. The outsoles are in a dark olive green hue and the midsoles have an aged sail/yellow tint. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive" will be released in March 2023 for varying prices at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

5) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse x Air Jordan 1 High OG

FIRST LOOK at the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse x Air Jordan 1 High OG 🕷️🕸️

Even with the trailer for the follow-up due out on December 13, speculation about Miles Morales' animated return to Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has reached a fever-pitch. Since the lead character in the first movie wore the iconic Air Jordan 1 "Chicago," the Beaverton-based company decided to follow up on the film's release with a nearly identical offering.

The bold red mudguard, clean white vamp, and the colour-matched sole unit remain the only parts of the silhouette unaltered from the tried-and-true "Chicago" style colour-blocking seen on-screen. A shadowy red and black marbled aesthetic claims the introductory quarter overlay while its midfoot enjoys a polka dot arrangement, drawing inspiration directly from the titular hues and geometrical shapes surrounding him when traveling throughout the Multi-Verse.

The presiding panel continues to be supported by a group of teal, yellow and faded red spheres resembling the Spider-Verse portal, contrasting with the upper collar's luminous jet-black patent leather. Likewise, the tumbled leather of the white midfoot panel and the contrasting black swoosh pull the silhouette into the original universe. At the same time, the heel counter is divided between a solid and marbled red outfit.

These Air Jordans are available for varying prices at select and official Nike retail sites.

These are the top five best Nike Air Jordan collabs planned to launch in 2023. Let us know which AJ collab you are looking forward to in the comment section.

