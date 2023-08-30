The best Nike Air Max sneakers with an enticing resale value are of particular interest to investors and collectors alike, offering a unique blend of style and profitability.

Since its debut in 1987, the Nike Air Max series has been a trailblazer in both technology and design. The visible Air unit in the sole provides superior comfort and makes a bold style statement. These features have made Air Max a staple for sneaker enthusiasts.

Sneakers have transformed from mere wardrobe items to high-value tradeable assets. In today's sneaker culture, limited editions can yield substantial returns for their owners.

As we delve into this fascinating world, we'll focus on five of the best Nike Air Max sneakers with resale value that are potentially profitable investments.

5 best Nike Air Max’s with high resale value

1) Nike Air Max 97 MSCHF x INRI Jesus Shoes

Nike Air Max 97 MSCHF x INRI Jesus Shoes (Image via Getty)

Released in 2019 with a mere 100 units, the Nike Air Max 97 MSCHF x INRI Jesus Shoes are the epitome of exclusive. Retailing initially at $1,425, they've seen a resale value of approximately $2,900. Partnering with Brooklyn-based creatives MSCHF, these top-tier Nike Air Max sneakers, prized for their resale value, showcase air bubbles filled with water from the Jordan River.

In addition, each pair has a crucifix embedded in the laces and insoles scented with Frankincense, making them an unparalleled religious statement in the sneaker world.

2) Nike Air Max 1/97 Sean Wotherspoon

Nike Air Max 1/97 Sean Wotherspoon (Image via Getty)

Debuted in 2017, the original price of the Nike Air Max 1/97 Sean Wotherspoon was only $160. But don't let the modest price tag fool you; their current average resale value is around $1,380. Sean Wotherspoon took inspiration from 1990s corduroy Nike hats to create these Best Nike Air Max sneakers with resale value.

They come with interchangeable Velcro patches for the tongue and three sets of laces, ensuring you can customize your look.

3) Nike Air Max 1 Parra Patta “Cherrywood”

Nike Air Max 1 Parra Patta “Cherrywood” (Image via Getty)

The Nike Air Max 1 Parra Patta "Cherrywood" entered the market in 2010, restricted to just 258 pairs worldwide. Initially retailing at $110, they now command an astonishing average resale price of $3,412. Interestingly, the prices also vary for different sizes.

These best Nike Air Max sneakers with resale value were a collaboration between Dutch artist Piet Parra and Amsterdam -based sneaker brand Patta. The sneakers boast luxurious burgundy suede and satin sock liners, making them highly sought-after by collectors and enthusiasts.

4) Nike “The Ten” Off-White Air Max 90

Nike “The Ten” Off-White Air Max 90 (Image via Getty)

Launched in September 2017, the Nike “The Ten” Off-White Air Max 90 sneakers started at £120 and have surged to an average resale value of $1,500. As part of Virgil Abloh’s iconic "The Ten" collection, these best Nike Air Max sneakers with resale value feature a deconstructed aesthetic.

Also, it is highlighted with exposed stitching and bold text graphics. This modern approach set a new trend in sneaker design, making them highly valuable.

5) Nike Atmos “Duck Camo” Air Max 90

Nike Atmos “Duck Camo” Air Max 90 (Image via Getty)

Originally dropped in 2013 at a price point of $170, these sneakers now resell for about $800. Atmos, a Tokyo-based retailer, collaborated to create these best Nike Air Max sneakers with resale value.

The shoes flaunt a bold Duck Camo pattern and a snakeskin Swoosh, accented with classic black and infrared colors. The uniqueness of their design has helped maintain their high resale value. Also, the price of the sneakers vary depending on the size of the sneakers.

When it comes to style and investment, the best Nike Air Max sneakers with resale value are truly in a league of their own. Each of the five pairs we've explored offers something unique, be it religious symbolism, customizable elements, luxury fabrics, modern deconstruction, or bold patterns.

Investing on these sneakers is not just a nod to chique fashion, but also a smart financial move. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a newbie, you should be closely watching these five Air Max editions.