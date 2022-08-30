5 best Nike sneaker releases of September week 1 (September 1 to September 7)

As September 2022 approaches, sneakerheads and Nike fans are anticipating exciting releases from Nike SB, Nike Basketball, and their highly regarded Jordan sub-labels. And they should because the sportswear behemoth has a slew of exciting new releases scheduled for the first week of September.

The swoosh label is maintaining its relevance in the sneaker industry through its sleek designs, high-profile collaborations, interesting GRs, and uncontested technology.

Dominating the sneaker market once again, the label will be launching Dunks, Air Forces, and the Jordans this week, including Air Jordan 5 and Air Jordan 6. Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the top five silhouettes that will be available in September week one.

Top 5 sneakers launching under Nike Inc. in September Week 1

1) Women's Dunk Low White Sail

The swoosh label is launching a brand new iteration of the Dunk Low in a women's exclusive summer-ready colorway, dubbed the White Sail.

The upper of the shoe is made of leather and has a white base. The overlays on the sneakers are done in Sail, which matches the rubber outsoles and swooshes. The shoe's tongue is made of a white-covered nylon material. The midsoles and branding on the sneakers are finished in white, completing the two-tone look.

The women's Nike Dunk Low White Sail hue is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS at a retail price of $110.

2) Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe Archive

New York-based Tom Sachs is continuing his collaboration with the swoosh label by releasing a General purpose shoe, the first edition of which, was released in June 2022. The upcoming Dark Sulfur, dubbed the Archive, will be released on Friday, September 2, 2022.

The shoes come in Dark Sulfur / White / Light Cream colorways and are splattered with vibrant hues, with pops of orange on the pull-tabs and tongue label. The titular yellow colour, for example, is highlighted by the suede fixtures and mesh base.

White swooshes and matching lace units add another pop of color, while an off-white midsole rounds out the look. The shoes can be availed at SNKRS for a retail price of $110.

3) Air Jordan 6 Georgetown/ Magnet and College Navy

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under the Nike Inc. has enamored many sneakerheads. The Georgetown colorway of the upcoming Air Jordan 6 will feature the school's signature hue.

The latest silhouette pays homage to the popular basketball team, the Georgetown Hoyas, with neutral suede hues. The sneakers will be made entirely of suede and will feature College Navy accents on the laces, tongues, and heel pulls, as well as the trims, lace toggles, and Jumpman logo.

The Air Jordan 6 Georgetown will be released on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS on Saturday, September 3, 2022 for a retail price of $200.

4) PSG X Air Jordan 5 low

The Paris Saint-Germain club, one of the best Jordan brand collaborators, is continuing its partnership with an iteration of the Air Jordan 5 silhouette. The AJ5 low-top gets a Parisian twist, with Pumice covering the majority of the tonal uppers.

The Pumice tone stands out against the collaborative detailing and single unit. The tongue and midsoles are covered in black hits, with red lacelocks and icy translucent outsoles rounding out the look. The sneakers' aglets are a nod to the French flag, as is the lateral tag with "Paname" lettering.

Another nod to the PSG logo is added with the stamp of the heel, which is visible through the outsoles. The insides of the tongue features a "ICI C'EST PARIS" lettering lands to complete the pair. The pair is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS and select retailers on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at a retail price of $200.

5) Air Force 1 Mid Izakaya / Pale Ivory and Shimmer

The swoosh label will be releasing an Izakaya makeover of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid silhouette. The shoe will trace the history of the iconic basketball silhouette, with inspiration from Japanese Izakaya culture. The upcoming colorway is commemorating the AF1's 40th anniversary.

The Izakaya's colorway is inspired by Japanese cuisine heritage, and it will be another addition to the food-themed footwear collection. The description of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 Izakaya on the brand's official web page reads:

“Not much is known about the Before Force era, but the Air Force 1 Mid '07 LX delivers a lesson in After Force history. Highlighted by a removable timeline on the tongue that lists each coveted drop from year 1 on, this anniversary edition pays tribute to the chronology of performance-to-street fashion."

The shoe has receipt-like decoration protruding from its tongue. The shoe's upper is done in a Pale Ivory and Shimmer colour scheme. The tiny gold embellishments on the lace dubraes, such as the "AF-1" lettering, adorn the silhouette.

The pair's right shoe features Japanese nationals, while the left shoe features a star referring to the Japanese brewery Sapporo. The shoe sockliners have more Japanese characters on top of the beige base. The eyelets, mudguards, heel counters, and velcro straps are highlighted with beige overlays.

Pale Ivory is used on the laterals, inners, tongue flaps, lace loops, and other areas, while black is used to highlight the lateral swooshes.

The sneakers will be released on the official e-commerce site of SNRKS on September 7, 2022, at a retail price of $140.

