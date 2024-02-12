Nike Spark sneakers are some of Nike's most recent running shoe collections, and they have become popular for their advanced cushioning and performance-driven technologies developed to cater to athletes. The dual foam midsoles, pillowy collar, and cushy tongues take comfort a step further, reducing discomfort from prolonged wear significantly.

Nike Spark offers sneakerheads the best of both worlds by blending comfort and style seamlessly. These shoes feature a sturdy plate between the soft foam on the bottom and firm foam on top to guarantee cushioning and comfort. It also helps that the Nike Spark sneakers are draped in eye-catching colorways that elevate the wearer's outfits effortlessly.

Check out the list below for the best colorways of the Nike Spark sneakers.

5 best Nike Spark sneaker colorways of all time

1) The Women's "Phantom Dark Smoke Grey" sneakers

The Women's "Phantom Dark Smoke Grey" sneakers (Image via StockX)

These feminine kicks feature an upper crafted from a breathable textile fabric in a grey hue. This is constructed in an overlayed design, offering lightweight comfort. The sneakers feature black accentuations on the swoosh logo, and on the outsole, extending to the toe box.

Also, the soles of the shoes are featured in a two-toned color palette of beige and white hues, crafted from both soft and hard foams and separated by a black-coated plate. This provides comfort to the feet as well as aiding impact and shock absorption.

These Nike Spark sneakers are priced at $73 on Stock X.

2) The Flyknit "Tan Total Orange" sneakers

Flyknit "Tan Total Orange" sneakers (Image via StockX)

This distressed-looking pair of sneakers features an upper built from a brownish fly knit material, overlaying a synthetic material in an orange hue. In addition to the color scheme of the upper, bluish highlights are seen on the tongue, heel tab, pull tab, and side, and the swoosh logo is embellished on the midsole.

Also, the kicks feature a brown-colored midsole, coupled with a rubber outsole dressed in an off-white hue.

These Nike Spark sneakers are priced at $94 on Stock X.

3) The "Pearl White Medium Blue" shoes

"Pearl White Medium Blue" shoes (Image via Nike)

These athletic-built shoes come with an upper enveloped in a sail-colored mesh material, allowing the inflow of air. The sail coloration of the mesh upper is complemented with laces, also in sail hue. Splashes of blue hue are visible on the sides of the sneakers, alongside yellow and orange accentuations embossed on the side and midsole, respectively.

Additionally, the whitish non-slip rubber sole offers stability whilst complementing the overall color palette of the kicks.

These Nike Spark sneakers are priced at $85 on the brand's website.

4) The "Black Pure Platinum White" sneakers

The "Black Pure Platinum White" sneakers (Image via Nike)

These running shoes feature breathable mesh fabric in a black hue, encapsulating the upper. This also features paneled detailings of synthetic material in a silver-white hue, contrasting the black base.

More accents of silver-white hue are seen on the tongue and pull tab while the brand logo is detailed on the side in a white hue. Based on the athletic-inspired design of the sneakers, an exaggerated rubber outsole in white is incorporated.

These Nike Spark sneakers are priced at $98 on the brand's website.

5) The Flyknit Burgundy Crush shoes

The Flyknit Burgundy Crush shoes (Image via eBay)

These Nike Spark sneakers come in a multicolored design, featuring a white synthetic material enclosed by a grey-toned fly knit material. The sole of the sneakers features a three-way color scheme, including burgundy red, purple, and white hues, with more highlights of red hue on the laces.

Also, in addition to the color-block design of the shoes, the Nike logo is embossed on the purple midsole in a black hue.

These men-exclusive sneakers are priced at $143 on eBay.

The Nike Spark sneakers featured in this list are lightweight and presented in exciting colorways that are impossible to overlook.

