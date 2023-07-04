5 best shows like Squid Game ahead of season 2 

Squid Game has just announced the cast list for their upcoming second season, and fans can't keep calm. It is an original South Korean survival drama series by Netflix. Hwang Dong-hyuk single-handedly created, wrote, and directed the nine-episode season, which was released in 2021.

The show received highly positive feedback from audiences and critics alike, becoming one of the most popular titles on the streaming platform. Although it was initially supposed to be a limited series, the immense success spawned a second season.

Squid Game follows a group of people who participate in a deadly competition to survive and win a huge amount of money which would change their lives. Although the challenges are reminiscent of childhood games, they have their own violent twist, which makes each game a fight for survival.

Fans have been waiting for a sequel ever since the title was released in 2021. Although Netflix officially green-lit a second season of Squid Game in June 2022, there wasn't a lot of information on the franchise. However, they have just dropped the cast list for the upcoming season, with the table readings already underway.

Netflix K-Content @netflixkcontent



#squidgame #squidgame2 We're one step closer to SQUID GAME SEASON 2 with a table reading attended by cast members Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Wi Ha-jun, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, and Lee Jin-uk. We're one step closer to SQUID GAME SEASON 2 with a table reading attended by cast members Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Wi Ha-jun, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, and Lee Jin-uk.#squidgame #squidgame2 https://t.co/FW31uJEETR

However, with production just starting to roll off, fans can expect to wait a bit longer before they get to see a new season of Squid Game. In the meantime, we have got the perfect thing for you.

Alice in Borderland, Liar Game, and 3 more titles that you need to check out if you loved Squid Game

1) Alice in Borderland

Alice in Borderland (Image via Netflix)

Alice in Borderland is a sci-fi mystery thriller series by Netflix. Directed by Shinsuke Sato, the screenplay is developed by Yasuko Kuramitsu, Yoshiki Watabe, and Sato himself, with inspiration from Haro Aso's manga series of the same name.

The cast features Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Nijirō Murakami, Eleanor Noble, Daniel Rindress-Kay, Aya Asahina, and others in pivotal roles. The series premiered in 2020 with extremely positive feedback and a huge global audience. This prompted Netflix to renew it for another season, which was released in 2022.

The official Netflix synopsis reads as follows:

"An aimless gamer and his two friends find themselves in a parallel Tokyo, where they're forced to compete in a series of sadistic games to survive."

If you loved Squid Game, Alice in Borderland is possibly the best show you can watch now. Both titles revolve around the characters having to play games with very high stakes. The only differences are that the games get increasingly dangerous in Alice in Borderland, and instead of getting any money, you get to live and not die.

2) 3%

3% (Image via Netflix)

3% is a Brazilian sci-fi action thriller series by Netflix. Created by Pedro Aguilera, the series premiered on the streaming platform in 2016. After getting rejected by major Brazilian cable networks, the series was supposed to be an independent web series, but Netflix picked it up and turned it into a global hit.

The series featured an ensemble cast that included João Miguel, Bianca Comparato, Michel Gomes, Rodolfo Valente, Vaneza Oliveira, Rodolfo Valente, Zezé Motta, and others in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"A world divided into progress and devastation. The link between the two sides - Offshore and Inland - is a rigorous and painstaking system called The Process. Everyone in Inland has a chance to go through The Process to live a better life in Offshore. But only 3% make it through."

Like Squid Game, 3% also has the characters participate in a series of challenges with a similar incentive. The prize at the end of the line is a rich and idyllic life, but losing means living in poverty.

3) Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor

Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor is a Japanese anime series from the house of Nippon TV. The anime was the visual adaptation of the first part of the manga series written by Nobuyuki Fukumoto, Kaiji. Yuzo Sato directed the series, with Hideo Takayashiki handling the series composition.

The 26-episode series premiered in 2007. It follows the story of Kaiji Itoou, a poor gambling addict who finds himself in a load of financial debt. With his sharp mind and a knack for quick and strategic planning, he decides to participate in an extremely high stake game that puts his life on one side and the chance to pay off his debts on the other.

However you see it, Squid Game and Kaiji share a very similar storyline. People in dire need of money are offered the chance to participate in a series of challenges. Many netizens have also compared the two titles and theorized how the latter might have taken inspiration from the original manga series.

4) Panic

Panic (Image via Prime Video)

Panic is an original teen drama series by Amazon Prime Video. The series was developed by Lauren Oliver for the screen, with inspiration from her very own 2014 novel of the same name. The series dropped in 2021 with a 10-episode season and was not renewed for a second season.

The cast for the show featured Olivia Scott Welch, Mike Faist, Jessica Sula, Ray Nicholson, Camron Jones, and others in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"It takes place in a small Texas town, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better.

"But this year, the rules have changed — the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win."

Just like Squid Game, Panic also sees a group of participants competing in risky challenges for a life-changing amount of money.

5) Liar Game

Liar Game (Image via tvN)

Liar Game is a South Korean psychological drama series by tvN. Kim Hong-sun directed the series with Ryu Yong-jae working on the script, which was adapted from Shinobu Kaitani's manga novel of the same name.

The show starred Kim So-eun, Lee Sang-yoon, and Shin Sung-rok in pivotal roles. The show premiered in 2014 with a 12-episode season and was received rather well by the audience.

The series follows Nam Da-jung, a young woman who joins the mysterious Liar Game. But when she realizes she is in way over her head, she joins forces with a genius ex-con, Ha Woo Jin, to win the game.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Squid Game, has previously talked about how he took inspiration from the original Liar Game manga for his series. The literary work was influential after its release and has spawned multiple adaptations, including a Japanese TV series and a live-action film.

If you are also one of the many fans of Netflix's gripping South Korean offering, Squid Game, then the titles mentioned above are exactly what you need right now. With their plots immersed in dangerous challenges and high-stake competitions for a prize or just survival, these shows are perfect for somebody waiting to watch the upcoming season of Squid Game.

Poll : 0 votes