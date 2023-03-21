5 best sneaker collaborations of March 2023 so far

In March 2023 the sneakerhead community received a vast range of amazing silhouettes to refresh their wardrobe. Sneaker brands like Nike and Adidas have launched various iconic collaborations within the last 3 months.

Nike, Jordan Brand, and Mizuno are starting the month off strong. In the first week of March, they got things moving in a brisk and enthusiastic manner. A brand new batch of inline hues and outstanding collaborations have made their way to the public and gained a lot of popularity.

Adidas Forum 84 ADV Low, 97 Mizuno Wave Rider 10, and more sneaker collaborations of March 2023

1) FaZe Clan x Nike LeBron 20

The sneaker collaboration between FaZe Clan and LeBron features pieces inspired by sports, video games, and pop culture. Regardless of one's position on the court, they can feel quicker, closer to the ground, and more confident with the LeBron NXXT Gen.

The brand crafted the shoes with the modern game in mind. This allows sneakerheads to outrun and outstrike the competition in any direction with ease. The pair is available in Nike stores and on the SNKRS app.

Price: $160

Release date: March 9, 2023

2) Doyenne x Nike SB Blazer Low

This design celebrates the multiple ways in which people are unique. The intricacy of development and growth is highlighted via the use of muted colors, layered tape, and fuzzy patterns, while the upper is constructed from a robust pineapple canvas.

The shoes are a sustainable pair by Nike with the fabric used for the upper made from pineapple waste. The shoes are available at Nike stores and on the SNKRS app.

Price: $100

Release date: March 8, 2023

3) CLOT x Nike Cortez “CLOTEZ”

The design embodies the Yin and Yang principles and links back to the brand's origins, which were heavily influenced by the practice of Kung Fu under Edison Chen's leadership. Similar to the legendary black-and-yellow suit worn by Bruce Lee in Game of Death, the new "CLOTEZ" is updated with a "Varsity Maize" (bright yellow) and black color scheme, channeling the same theme.

Price: $140

Release date: March 10, 2023

4) Atlas x Adidas Forum 84 ADV Low "Community First"

Bay Area-based skateboard brand Atlas joined hands with Adidas and recently launched their first collaboration. Using eco-friendly materials, the Californian imprint covers the shoe in a subdued color palette.

The clean design of the "Cloud White" suede uppers perfectly encapsulates the pair. Adidas' Three Stripes logo is featured on the medials, while "Court Green" geometric accents are used to embellish the heel pads and inner quarters.

Price: $110

Release date: March 18, 2023

5) Maharishi x ‘97 Mizuno Wave Rider 10

Mizuno, a Japanese sportswear brand, and Maharishi, a Japanese streetwear company, have collaborated for the first time to reinvent the classic '07 Wave Rider 10.

The olive canvas upper has detailed phoenix embroidery around the Mizuno RunBird emblem on the outer and inner sides of the shoe. Mizuno's upper is made of suede, recyclable nubuck, and AIRmesh, which has been verified by the Trusted Path Program. Co-branding appears on the tongue, heel, and sole.

Price: $210

Release date: March 10, 2023

These are some of the best sneaker collaborations of the month so far. Nike Air Max Day is just around the corner and customers now await more exciting sneaker releases.

