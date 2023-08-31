5 best sneakers to avail for Fall 2023

With the dip in temperatures during Fall 2023 and the unpredictable rainfalls, open-toed options fall out of favor. Don't worry. The fall sneaker collection promises not only the coziness reminiscent of sandals but also durability. Sneakers, in all their glory, are not confined to any single season. They're the versatile champions for workouts, leisurely weekends, or the corporate hustle.

Whether it's the outdoor appeal of Salomon’s XT-6 for a fall adventure or the refined charm of Adidas's Sambas complementing your formal wear, this season's sneakers are set to redefine your autumnal aesthetic.

5 best sneakers sneakerheads must avail for Fall 2023

1) Salomon XT-6 Unisex Sportstyle

So, our list of the best sneakers for fall 2023 starts with Salomon. A brainchild of functional aesthetics, the Salomon XT-6 is ideal for both leaf-peeping hikes or simply sporting the gorpcore look from the comfort of home.

Salomon XT-6 Unisex Sportstyle (Image via Getty)

Initially launched in 2013 for ultra-distance races, its renewed design promises the same level of cushioning, durability, and descent control. Match them with baggy jeans or summer dresses on the cusp of retirement. And the price, $200, is also worth investing for its long-term use. You can get these Salomon pairs for yourself at salomon.com.

2) Nike Blazer Mid ’77

Stepping back in time, the Nike Blazer Mid '77 is one of the best sneakers for fall 2023 that every sneakerhead must have. encapsulates the vintage charm of the 70s basketball era.

Nike Blazer Mid '77 (Image via Getty)

You can get these shoes from the Nike website and those will be available at $96.70, are a delightful pairing with relaxed jeans and a vintage tee. The entire look will be echoing the aesthetic of a bygone era with its leather and synthetic upper and its midsole's vintage treatment.

3) Vans Old Skool Sneaker

An iconic choice for those who value timeless style, Vans Old Skool has been a favorite since 1977. Transitioning from skateboard parks to the high streets, they have been embraced by trendsetters worldwide.

Vans Old Skool Sneaker (Image via Getty)

With durable suede and canvas uppers, they are the quintessential sneakers for those who pave their path. Available at Vans website, the Old Skool was the very first footwear design with the Vans Sidestripe priced at $70. Its design, elegance, comfort, and an affordable price tag make it one of the best sneakers for every sneakerhead.

4) Everlane The Tread Bare Sneaker

Everlane brings you the classy sneaker that's not just about style, but sustainability, that too at $130. The Tread Bare Sneaker is constructed from recycled cotton canvas and a natural latex rubber outsole.

Everlane The Tread Bare Sneaker (Image via Getty)

Available at everlane.com, it is one of the best sneakers for fall 2023 that promises comfort without causing any harm to the environment. Lightweight and sleek, they are perfect for those warmer fall days.

5) Adidas Samba OG

The continued popularity of Adidas’ Samba is a testament to its timeless appeal. Drawing inspiration from soccer fields, this sneaker seamlessly transitions to city streets.

Adidas Samba OG (Image via Getty)

With a soft leather upper, suede overlays, and a gum sole, it complements any outfit, be it sporty or casual. The price of these sneakers is in your budget, $100, available at the official site of Adidas.

As the canvas of nature transforms with autumnal hues, your footwear choice becomes an extension of this seasonal shift. The best sneakers for Fall 2023 promise more than just comfort; they pledge style, versatility, and a touch of nostalgia. Embrace the season's charm, one step at a time.