The Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined sneakers are one of the most anticipated pairs of sneakers of 2024, and the reason is not farfetched as they are reiterations of the iconic Air Jordan 4 "Bred" series.

These unique athletic-built kicks are crafted from a combo of suede, mesh, and leather materials, featured in a sleek colorway of a predominantly black upper, with accents of grey, white, and red hues embossed around the sneakers.

Also, the shoes feature a visible air unit that provides adequate comfort and cushioning to the feet, and pull tabs, facilitating easy removal of the shoes. The "Bred Reimagined" are go-to sneakers for athletes and sneaker lovers who appreciate fashion and comfort.

This distinctive pair of high-tops is said to come in limited editions, making the chances of securing a pair very slim. Nevertheless, there are lineups of sneakers that embody similar features, both stylishly and performance-driven as these sporty kicks. Below is a carefully curated list of the five best sneakers like Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined.

5 Best sneakers like Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined

1) Puma RS-0 Core Unisex Sneakers

Puma RS-0 Core Unisex Sneakers (Image via Puma)

From Puma's RS running sneaker line, these sneakers are featured in a high-top design, similar to the Bred Reimagined kicks, with the outer also dressed in a combo of leather and mesh fabrics, in white and black hues. The sneakers also come with a pull tab and incorporate EVA technology into the midsole, providing cushioning. They have a chunky rubber outsole, in a white hue.

Additionally, the adjustable fit of the shoes is achieved by a traditional lace-up closure in a black hue, while splashes of yellow are seen at the back and sole of the kicks.

These running shoes are priced at $56 on the brand's website.

2) Nike Air Max 270 React Shoes

Nike Air Max 270 React Shoes (Image via eBay)

In resemblance to the Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined sneakers, these chunky sneakers also feature a black nubuck leather material, contrasted against the white accentuations on the side, midsole, pull tab, and tongue.

Sharing similarities, these sneakers also feature a visible air unit on the dichromatic-colored sole, in black and white hues, just as with brand detailings embellished on the tongue, insole, and back of the shoes. Meanwhile, padded collars, heel tabs, and tongues are also featured, providing comfort to the ankle area.

Nike Air Max 270 React Sneakers are priced at $79 on eBay.

3) Skechers Men's Air Cushioning Mega Sneakers

Skechers Men's Air Cushioning Mega Sneakers (Image via Amazon)

These Skechers sneakers are also built from a blend of leather and a breathable mesh material, both enveloped in a black hue, paired with two-toned colored laces, in black and white hues, with leather straps ensuring customizable fit. More highlights of a white hue are visible on the strap, collar, and back of the shoes.

These shoes also provide the cushioning feel of the Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined kicks, with Skechers' air-cooled memory foam cushioning technology that aids optimum comfort and impact absorption. Likewise, an exaggerated rubber outsole provides extra cushioning and traction control.

These athletic-inspired shoes are priced at $66 on Amazon.

4) On Cloud Nova "Black and Eclipse" Shoes

On Cloud Nova "Black and Eclipse" Shoes (Image via FWRD)

Following the design of the mesh and leather combination, these On sneakers feature black-colored lightweight mesh material and leather fabrics, encapsulating the upper, coupled with cotton-made laces, also dressed in a black hue.

Just like the air unit of the Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined sneakers, these sneakers are incorporated with the cloud cushioning technology in the midsole, as well as the speed board technology that assists with energy return, with the EVA rubber sole aiding balance and stability.

These kicks are priced at $150 on the FWRD online store.

5) Nike Air Max SC Sneakers

Nike Air Max SC Sneakers (Image via Amazon)

These walking shoes embody a black and red color scheme like the Bred Reimagined shoes, even following the leather and mesh design of the Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined sneaker iterations.

These shoes feature a paneled design on the upper, made from a mesh and leather blend. The black colorway of the fabrics is accented by reddish details on the rubber eyelets and the Swoosh logo.

Additionally, the sneakers feature an air unit on the whitish rubber sole, with a black spiked rubber outsole that climbs to the toe cap.

These sneakers are priced at $103 on Amazon.

The sneakers in this list are similar to the Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined in terms of design, colorway, and cushioning technology.

