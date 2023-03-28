5 best sneakers for a wardrobe refresh ahead of summers 2023 

As summer approaches, it's time to refresh the wardrobe with some of the best sneakers out there. They not only elevate fashion style but also provide comfort for daily wear. Finding the right pair of kicks can make all the difference, whether one is heading out for a day with friends or just running errands.

So, if sneakerheads are looking for some inspiration on which shoes to add to the collection, not to worry anymore. Here are five top-notch sneakers that will keep the wardrobe fresh and fashionable all summer long. From classic designs to bold colors, these shoes are perfect for any occasion.

Step up the shoe game: 5 must-have sneakers for a summer wardrobe refresh

1) Dior B31 Runner Sneaker

Dior B31 Runner (Image via Dior)

The new B31 Runner low-top shoe for the season is highlighted by a sleek, contemporary shape that merges technological mastery with the haute couture ethos of the House.

It's a futuristic spin on Dior's signature pattern, crafted from white technical mesh and accented with gray Warped Cannage injected rubber. The pair is currently available on the brand's website for $1,050.

2) Supreme x Nike Air Bakin

Supreme x Nike Air Bakin (Image via GOAT)

The upper part of this sneaker is crafted from pebbled leather and given a yellow and lavender gradient polish. It sits atop a black mesh foundation for breathability and is finished off with crimson rope laces for a pop of color.

The upper part of these Nike trainers is made out of black synthetic suede, and the Phylon midsole is also black. Both feature a jewel-like red swoosh and a visible Max Air unit inside the heel. It currently retails for $230.

3) Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara Lx

Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara Lx (Image via Kith)

This pair of trainers comes with a paneled design dressed in chocolate brown calf leather with a signature swoosh detail embossed on the tongue, front lace-up knotting, a round toe, branded insoles, and a flat rubber sole.

Its design is inspired by the idea of returning to nature, and it combines elements of the Air Humara trail-running shoes, the classic ACG design philosophy, and high-quality materials. The shoes are available for $140 to $300, depending on the sneaker retailer.

4) Prada America's Cup

Prada America's Cup (Image via Prada)

The upper part of this sneaker is made from technical fabric and patent leather. It features the Prada Linea Rossa logo on the sole and tongue.

The shoe has a flexible rubber sole that offers a smooth and comfortable experience. The design of these patent leather trainers with cycling fabric inserts was influenced by a classic and timeless look. It is available at Prada for $850.

5) New Balance 574 x Miu Miu Vintage-effect Nappa Leather Sneakers

New Balance 574 x Miu Miu Vintage-effect Nappa (Image via Miu Miu)

This athletic shoe features a hybrid design and is totally recreated in vintage-effect nappa leather with a touch of shading that gives a worn look to highlight the spontaneous nature of these acts.

There is also a screen-printed logo embedded on the heel and tongue and a removable leather-covered insole. On the Miu Miu website, the pair retails for $1,020.

Updating your wardrobe with top sneakers is a great way to welcome the summer in style. These five exceptional sneakers are ideal for various occasions, from casual daily wear to outings with friends. So, without any delay, refresh the wardrobe with these must-have sneakers.

