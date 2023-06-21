5 best toddler shoes to avail for little sneakerheads 

Sneakers are known for both their ease of wear and their adaptability. They often come with cushioned insoles and other features that create a supportive fit, which makes them comfortable for children to wear. Parents typically place a high priority on finding shoes for their children that are both comfortable and supportive because toddlers are always on their feet.

The construction of sneakers prioritizes the wearer's protection. Wear footwear with safety features such as non-slip soles and robust construction that can avoid slips, trips, and falls. In addition, kicks often offer adequate support for the ankle, which is essential for toddlers still establishing their sense of balance and ability to coordinate their movements.

Many sneaker brands create sneakers for little toddlers that add to the cuteness of their attire and provide them comfort during their little runs around the house and outdoors. Here are the five best toddler shoes to avail for little toddlers.

TSUKIHOSHI Racer and four other sneakers for toddlers

1) Stride Rite Soft Motion Kylo Sneaker

Stride-Rite is well-known for producing high-quality children's footwear that lasts so long that older children can hand them down to younger siblings. The Kylo sneaker from the brand is an adaptable, inexpensive, and long-lasting option. In order to ensure your child's comfort, it has a footbed made of Ortholite memory foam and a rounded rubber sole, which provides solid traction. The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) has approved this shoe for the protection of your baby's feet, as it is designed specifically for new walkers.

These shoes are long-lasting: Because of the practical hook-and-loop fastener, getting your child's feet into their shoes and out the door won't be difficult. You can select a look for your child's developing sense of style from seven color combinations.

The Stride Rite Soft Motion Kylo Shoe is available for $30 at the official Stride Ride retail site and other select retail sites.

2) TSUKIHOSHI Racer

TSUKIHOSHI Racer (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Tsukihoshi Racers beat out the competition because of their adorable design and ability to provide adequate support for a baby's foot without interfering with the growth of the baby's muscles or sense of balance. The shoes' roomy toe box encourages natural splaying and has a lightweight, shock-absorbing, slip-resistant rubber outsole that ensures your child's safety and comfort.

They are convenient because they have an elasticized lace system and a huge hook-and-loop closure. The shoes' replaceable insoles allow for the use of pediatric orthotics, if necessary.

You may feel comfortable letting your child explore the muddy backyard after a downpour because they come in sizes ranging from 3 to 7 (usually for children up to 24 months, but toddlers' feet vary widely) and are machine washable. The manufacturer warns that these sneakers tend to run large; they suggest ordering a half-size smaller.

The TSUKIHOSHI Racer is available for $55 at the official Nordstrom retail site and other retail sites.

3) Converse Unisex-Child Chuck Taylor All-Star 2v Low Top Sneaker

Converse Unisex-Child Chuck Taylor All-Star 2v Low Top (Image via Sportskeeda)

A shoe with a solid rubber sole, such as the Converse Kids Chuck Taylors, will help your infant maintain their balance in areas with gravel or uneven ground. Canvas is used for breathability (albeit the sparkling pink design is thicker than the others), and two hook-and-loop straps secure the upper.

You can get them in newborn through toddler sizes 2 through 10, but just like the adult Chuck Taylors, they tend to run big, so your kid may want to try them on at home first.

The Converse Unisex-Child Chuck Taylor All-Star 2v Low Top is available for $50 at the official Converse retail site and other select retail sites.

4) Asics Kid's Contend 7 Toddler Shoes

These sneakers are just as sturdy and durable as the adult versions of the same brand's shoes but made specifically for little feet. The durable rubber sole makes them a significant investment and heirloom shoe option.

The transparent upper allows air to circulate, and the padded sockliner provides exceptional padding. These shoes include a single hook-and-loop fastener that lets you quickly get them on and off. It's worth mentioning that the shark "fin" or panda "tail" on these shoes are just the kind of adorable design details that may attract kids to wear them.

The Asics Kid's Contend 7 Toddler Shoes are available for $25 at the official Asics retail site and other select retail sites.

5) Adidas Child Altaswim Sandal

The Adidas Altaswims provide the same cushiony support that one would anticipate from an Adidas sandal, but they are proportioned appropriately for children. The footbed of these sandals has a contoured shape for your child's comfort, and the slingback design helps prevent the shoes from sliding off the wearer's feet.

The top of the shoe has some mild cushioning to prevent it from digging into your child's foot and comes with two hook-and-loop straps that can be adjusted in order to get the perfect fit. In warmer weather, having your toes exposed can assist in minimizing foot sweating.

The Adidas Child Altaswim Sandal is available for $30 at the official Adidas retail site and other select retail sites.

With these top five sneakers for little sneakerheads, you can let your toddlers run wild and discover the wonderful world. Let us know in the comments which of these sneakers your little chipmunks loved!

