5 best Adidas football boots for kids

Adidas has gained a lot of popularity with time for some of the best football boots that it has released. Many sneakerheads and football fans love donning the Three Stripes label's football boots and wait for new collections to be released every year with excitement. Moreover, considering the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 at its peak, the enthusiasm for getting cleats has increased tenfold.

However, kids in the modern era are equally inclined towards the world of sports and desire to have the best pair of football boots to use while they develop as excellent footballers during their games. They love the sport and like to have a pair or two of football boots on their shelves.

The Three Stripes brand has a large selection of children's cleats that have quickly gained popularity. On that note, here are the top five Adidas football boots for children.

The Copa Sense.1 FG and four other Adidas football boots for kids

1) Adidas Copa Sense.1 FG

The Copa Sense is synonymous with perfection, and now, kids can easily nurture their football skills with the Adidas football boots available for children of every age. The Copa Sense.1 FG is the ideal hassle-free option for any child, featuring a laceless fit. In addition, the wearer has masterful, subtle control over the ball thanks to the sleek, synthetic upper and rough plate construction, enabling them to perform to their full potential on the field.

The additional features of this silhouette include a leather forefoot for excellent contact with the football ball. Moreover, the Ortholite sock liner in the boot and foam heel pads provide added comfort to kids while they attempt high-velocity runs and kicks.

These football boots are available for $85 in all children's sizes at select retail sites and the official three Stripe retail sites.

2) Adidas Predator Edge+

Adidas' Predator is unbeatable and a solid choice for both kids and adults. Moreover, the Predator Edge+ is available in the vibrant "Solar Red" colorway for one's football skills to stand out among the crowd. In addition, these boots are a top pick for improving dribbling and passing techniques because of their textured upper and ribbed construction.

The reason these Predator Edge+ makes for excellent football boots for kids lies in their construction. The laceless closure on the cleats make it easy for kids to wear, while the TPU outsole of the shoes is designed for dry and natural grass. Moreover, the PRIMEKNIT collar locks the kid's foot in perfectly.

These boots are available for sale at varying prices at select retail sites.

3) Adidas X Speedportal.3 SG

The X Speedportal.3 is one of the more durable shoes to have in any kid's football kit, especially if they want an advantage over their peers. It was designed for use on soft ground. The upper has a rich texture that prevents the ball from escaping as kids dribble past players, and the studs improve traction and stability on uneven surfaces.

The boots come with a black color scheme with green and orange accents, making them perfect for kids playing on grass grounds. Apart from the subtle colorway, the construction of the high traction outsole is excellent for pace on wet natural grass, and the flat knit collar of the shoes provides a lock-in feel to the kids while they are playing.

The X Speedportal.3 football boots are available at select retail sites at varying prices for kids of all sizes.

4) Adidas X SpeedPortal.1 FG

The multi-ground boots Adidas X SpeedPortal.1 FG is constructed in such a way that makes it easier for the shoes to be handled in both firm and soft ground pitches. Although kids might not get the best results on each surface, they can at least be used on different terrains. Young players can make their mark on the game with the X SpeedPortal.1 FG, regardless of the weather.

The construction of the boots includes forefoot studs that provide rapid pitch response, and the lace closure and knitted collar lock the foot of the kids well. Additionally, these cleats come in a refreshing solar green colorway that is sure to stand out from the other football boots on the pitch.

These football boots are available for kids at the official three stripes site for $85.

5) Adidas PREDATOR EDGE+ FG

Discussing cutting-edge technology and striking esthetics, which the kids are bound to ask for these laceless boots this season, this laceless Adidas Predator Edge+ is made from the highest quality materials. Moreover, these cleats look stunning in crisp white with FG studs.

The fact that these children's football boots are a part of the "Diamond Edge" pack makes them even more exclusive for children to have in their collection of football gear.

The Predator Edge+ FG is available for $70 and can be bought at select retail sites.

