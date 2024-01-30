5 Best Travis Kelce fashion moments: Red carpets, daily look, and more explored

Travis Kelce, an American football player, has been in the news recently as he's often spotted with Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is known for throwing it down on the field and also for his bold fashion choices.

The 34-year-old has endeared himself to fans due to his charming persona and his ability to clean up nice off the playing field. Whether attending high-profile events, gracing red carpets, or showing off his daily looks on social media, Kelce's fashion expresses a blend of his distinctive individuality and contemporary trends.

Hosting Saturday Night Live, and 4 other Best Travis Kelce fashion moments

1. Kelce at Netflix premiere of Quarterback

The July 2023 premiere of Netflix's Quarterback docuseries was attended by a lot of celebrities and sports stars who showed support for the film while also showcasing their fabulous looks on the red carpet.

Kelce was one of such celebrities as he donned a matching two-piece mint suit with a cool tee worn underneath. The 34-year-old combined sophistication with style, cementing his position as a style influencer to look out for.

The tight end completed the look with white sneakers and on his wrist was a silver watch.

2. Kelce on his way to the Chiefs vs. Vikings game in Minnesota

The four-time first-team All-Pro selection has proven that his style is ever-evolving as he switched up his look yet again. Kelce might favor sharp suits and dressy shoes on occasion, but he is often spotted in eye-catching casual outfits.

One such occasion was his outfit to his game against the Vikings in October 2023 in Minnesota. The sports star was seen wearing bold golden brown pants with an oversized white button-down shirt.

He completed the look with a pair of Air Jordans, aviator glasses, and a pair of golden bracelets that could be seen adorning his wrists.

3. Kelce on a Complex magazine feature

The nine-time Pro Bowler graced the cover of Complex magazine in 2021 and his look was a major fashion statement. The football star took to his Instagram on September 2021 to post shots from his Complex feature.

Kelce could be seen wearing a sweater jacket which he artfully paired with a black and white tee shirt. The highlight of Kelce's look was the golden brown pants which sported black and white patterns on the sides, reminiscent of a piano.

He accessorized with a statement necklace, sleek eyewear, and a golden wristwatch.

4. Travis Kelce hosting Saturday Night Live

Travis Kelce hosting Saturday Night Live (Image via Instagram/Travis Kelce)

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed he had other talents as he hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2023. The 34-year-old has shown his funny side on many occasions during his podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce and he brought this quality to bear during his opening monologue for the show.

The icing on the cake was the deep brown Dior suit Kelce wore for the occasion. The suit blazer featured double breasts and an elongated hem which he paired with a black tee. He finished off the look with a bracelet and wristwatch adorning his wrists and hoop earrings.

5. Travis Kelce on his way to a Kansas Chiefs game

Fans anticipate Kelce's look to every game as he is sure to set tongues wagging with his bold and daring fashion choices. Kelce's look at every game is always a fashionable one.

This time around, the tight end could be spotted wearing soft pink Amiri pants, a J Logan Home vintage printed shirt, and a white pair of Alessandro Vasini shoes. Kelce could also be seen carrying a brown woven travel bag.

He completed the look with gold bracelets on each of his wrists and a pair of aviator glasses.

There you have it, our best Travis Kelce fashion moments. We look forward to other style inspirations from the football star in 2024.