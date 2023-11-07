It is true what they say about Taylor Swift—everything she touches turns to gold. From her chart-topping songs to her record-breaking albums, the Country singer has excelled in her music career.

The same can also be said for her outfits and accessories. It has been reported that the New Balance 550 recorded a 10 times sale increase on Stock X after the Grammy Award winner was spotted wearing them at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

Swift is well-known for her high-waisted bottoms, her signature red lips, and her undying love for sneakers, which has led to iconic collaborations with Ked and Converse. From her iconic Air Force 1 Low Retro to her Gucci Ace Embroidered sneakers, below is a carefully curated list of the best sneakers worn by Taylor Swift.

Best Taylor Swift sneakers of all time

1. Air Force1 Low Retro

Taylor Swift was spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs' game in a pair of Air Force 1 Low Retro and a closeup image of the shoes (Image via Instagram/chariah_/ Nike)

These sleek and crisp-looking sneakers feature a white colorway with striking red accents on the Nike swoosh logo, tongue, inner linen, and the heel of the sneakers. As the name implies, these sneakers come in a low-top design that aids the mobility of the feet and makes the footwear a perfect choice for day-to-day wear.

The upper of the sneakers is crafted with quality leather, ensuring durability and giving the sneakers a more refined look. The padded collar, cushioned insole, and lace-up closure provide comfort and a customizable fit.

These Air Force 1 Low sneakers are available on Stock X for 250 US Dollars.

2. Gucci Ace Embroidered ''Floral'' sneakers

Taylor Swift was spotted in 2017 wearing the Gucci Ace Embroidered "Floral" sneakers and a closeup of the sneakers (Image via X/lavander haze(L)/GOAT)

These stylish Gucci sneakers feature a white colorway that serves as the base for the floral designs embellished on the kicks to stand out. The floral embroidery on the sneakers is an artful blend of bright colors, creating a beautiful contrast on the predominantly white sneakers.

The lace-up closure features white laces that promote the clean visuals of the footwear, also enhancing the firmness and adjustable fit of the sneakers.

The sneakers are available on Stock X for 450 US Dollars.

3. Keds Champion Originals Leather Lace Up

Taylor Swift wearing Ked sneakers in 2014 and a closeup of the sneakers (Image via X/westhentu/Poshmark)

The upper of these sneakers is designed with a white, breathable, and lightweight canvas material. The simplicity of the sneakers amplifies its versatility, making it a perfect fit for any outfit.

These sneakers feature the traditional lace-up closure that allows for an adjustable fit, with the white laces complementing the white color of the sneakers. The durable rubber outsole offers perfect grip and traction, also enhancing shock absorption and reducing pressure on the feet.

It features the popular Keds branding logo on the tongue and side of the footwear, displaying the branding technology. These sneakers are available on the official Keds website for 64.95 USD.

4. Ganni X New Balance 1906R sneakers

Taylor Swift was spotted in 2023 wearing the Ganni x New Balance 1906R sneakers and a closeup of the sneakers (Image via Instagram/swiftiesforeternity/Ganni)

These new balance sneakers feature a creamy beige hue color, crafted with a combo of suede and mesh materials.

The mesh material keeps the feet cool all day through the airflow cooling effect, and the suede material adds to the sleekness of the sneakers. The stylish, detailed elements displayed on the footwear are a result of the collaborative effort from Ganni and New Balance.

The chunky and slightly oversized look of the sneakers is vintage-inspired, which creates a chic and modern taste. This fashion-forward footwear features the iconic New Balance logo in yellow color on the side of the sneakers, giving a touch of sophistication.

These impressive sneakers are available on Ganni for 170 US Dollars.

5. The New Balance 550

Taylor Swift was spotted at another Kansas City Chiefs’ game wearing the New Balance 550 and a closeup of the sneakers (Image via X/Resell news)

These basketball sneakers are made from a combination of suede, leather, and synthetic materials, ensuring the durability of the footwear. These sneakers feature a white and red color blend, with the predominant White color being the base and the red accents adding a pop of color.

One stand-out feature of these chic sneakers is the red 'N' logo embellished on the side of the sneakers, contrasting against the white upper. The mesh panels at the upper of the sneakers allow airflow, cooling the feet. The slightly exaggerated chunky midsole adds a street-style design to the overall look of the sneakers.

These Gorgeous New Balance 550 sneakers are available for 54 US Dollars on Stock X.

The superstar's playful and bold fashion choices are reflected in her sneaker collection. She has been photographed wearing stylish kicks to both formal and informal events. Shop these Taylor Swift-endorsed kicks before they get sold out!