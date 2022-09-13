Where to buy Keds x Altuzarra collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Lexington, Massachusetts-based footwear label Keds has collaborated with luxury women's brand Altuzarra for the latter's New York Fashion Week show. The luxury women's apparel and accessories label presented its Spring Summer 2023 NYFW show on September 10, 2022. During the show, the familiar Keds sneakers were seen on the feet of multiple models.

Iconic sneaker brand Keds is well known for its partnership with New York Fashion Week and IMG, as it has been the 'Official Sole of the NYFW' for the second season. The footwear collection was unveiled on the runway on September 10, 2022, and was launched on the official e-commerce site of Altazurra on September 11, 2022, for pre-order.

More about the newly revealed Keds x Altuzarra footwear collection featuring Renaissance sneaker

Newly revealed Keds x Altuzarra footwear collection featuring Renaissance sneakers (Image via Altuzarra)

The collection launch is a continuation of Keds' partnership with IMG and New York Fashion Week: The Shows, which has solidified Keds as the 'Official Sole of NYFW' for the second season.

The footwear collection features new sneaker styles in varying colorways and cements Keds' position as a style leader in the collaborative footwear category.

Patrick Connors, the Senior Vice President of Global Brand Partnerships for IMG's fashion events and properties, commented on the partnership:

"This collection marks an exciting time for two beloved brands to seamlessly bring to life the creative fashion minds of two teams."

The collaborative collection will be available for purchase from Spring 2023. The collection features a range of new sneaker styles in various colorways, as they have reinterpreted the signature Keds silhouettes for their Spring 2023 line.

In an official press release made by Keds, Jen Lynch, Vice President and General Manager of Keds, talked about the partnership:

"Our partnership with Altuzarra marks Keds' emergence into the luxury fashion space with our iconic silhouettes reimagined through the lens of the talented Joseph Altuzarra. The collection delivers unique styles in luxe fabrications for our customers in styles they cherish."

The footwear collection at the Womenswear label fashion show in New York City featured a few never-seen-before sneaker styles, which merged the two distinct brand esthetics.

In an official press release, Joseph Altuzarra, the founder of the eponymous label, commented upon the partnership with Keds:

"I am so thrilled to be collaborating with Keds this season. Their iconic brand language and heritage were a huge source of inspiration, and the resulting footwear collection adds an exciting and dynamic layer to the show."

The most prominent footwear silhouette from the collaborative collection is the Renaissance sneakers, inspired by the archival Keds' runner silhouette.

The shoes come from satin underlays, and the uppers are crafted with ripped and distressed canvas uppers. The design is finished off with suede and leather overlays.

The brand introduces the silhouette with the following words:

"The ‘Renaissance’ sneakers form part of a capsule collection made in collaboration with Keds. Inspired by archival Keds runner silhouettes."

The footwear silhouette is reimagined with a unique style and luxe fabrications and can be availed in khaki and black colorways. The shoes can be pre-ordered on the official e-commerce site of Altuzarra for a retail price of $180.

In addition to the Renaissance, the collaboration also features two Champion makeovers at a retail price of $140. However, it is yet to be released.

