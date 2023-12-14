5 best underrated movies of 2023

This year, 2023, has been a great year for movies across the globe, with all big productions coming out with their versions of money-makers, as well as critically acclaimed gems. This extremely busy market has caused many of the other great films to go unnoticed throughout 2023, some of which are absolutely worth a view.

This is understandable as 2023 was filled with some highly-rated films like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. But in the midst of all the hype around such movies, fans have missed some underrated films that perhaps deserved the same hype but marketing and lack of big names mellowed the impact.

Here is a list of five must-watch underrated films from 2023 that you should definitely catch as the year comes to an end.

5 most underrated films of 2023

1) Polite Society - Nida Manzoor

Perhaps one of the best satirical works of cinema in recent years, Nina Manzoor's surreal, over-the-top comedy tackles so much from gender roles to sheltered upbringing while bringing forth a quirky, fun, and light story.

Starring Ritu Arya and Priya Kansara, this film was a British production that focused on British-Pakistani upbringing and culture.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Martial artist-in-training Ria Khan believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, Ria attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood."

Despite its cinematic brilliance, the film ended up earning only $2.5 million at the box office.

2) Theater Camp - Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman

For every mockumentary fan who missed this title, this is your cue to go back and check this incredible film out. Brilliantly made, with quirky characters, a fun premise, and a knack for finding comedy in the awkward, Theater Camp is every The Office fan's dream movie.

Starring Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin, and Jimmy Tatro, among others, the film is fresh, fun, and extremely breezy.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Eccentric staff members of an upstate New York theatre camp must band together when their beloved founder falls into a coma."

3) Frybread Face and Me - Billy Luther

Billy Luther's Frybread Face and Me isn't the kind of film that gets extreme recognition. But it is among the films that can leave a deep and clear impact on anyone who views it.

The coming-of-age drama has every element that fans of subtle dramas like. It also has some standout performances from relatively unknown actors like Keir Tallman and Charley Hogan.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"A young boy from San Diego is sent to spend the summer with his Navajo grandmother on the reservation in Arizona, where he meets and connects with his cousin."

4) The Creator - Gareth Edwards

Perhaps the best-known film of 2023 on the list, The Creator received less credit than it actually deserved, thanks to some ground-breaking work within a minimal budget. Though it was a studio film, it was made with extreme cleverness and style, capitalizing on the better aspects of the film.

It stars John David Washington and Gemma Chan in the leading roles. The synopsis for the film reads:

"As a future war between the human race and artificial intelligence rages on, ex-special forces agent Joshua is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI. The Creator has developed a mysterious weapon that has the power to end the war and all of mankind. As Joshua and his team of elite operatives venture into enemy-occupied territory, they soon discover the world-ending weapon is actually an AI in the form of a young child."

5) Rye Lane - Raine Allen Miller

One of the finest romantic comedies in recent years, Rye Lane deserved way more hype than it did since its premiere. It has managed to generate some buzz but only after it was dumped on Hulu earlier in 2023.

The straightforward story of the film follows two youngsters reeling from bad break-ups, who meet with each other on a particularly eventful day.

This is among the kind of films that have a moving quality, and it deserves a better turnout at the box office.

The film stars David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah in the leading roles, among many others.

Tell us your pick for the most underrated movie of 2023 in the comment section below.