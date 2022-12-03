5 Best Union x Nike sneaker collabs of all time

Union Los Angeles is one of the most highly regarded stores for shoes like Nike, Adidas, Reebok, and Streetwear, having been in business for more than 30 years. Chris Gibbs, who has operated at Union since 1996, transitioned as its owner in 2010. Now his team has been producing sought-after Nikes for much longer than many modern consumers recognize.

People are familiar with the Union these days due to its various Air Jordan partnerships and, most recently, its Cortez collection. However, there are more exciting collaborations between the Union and Nike Air Jordan that are worth drooling over.

Here are the five best Union X Nike Air Jordan collabs of all time for sneakerheads.

The Union x Air Jordan 1 High Black Toe and four other Union x Nike Air Jordan sneaker collabs of all time

1) Union x Air Jordan 1 High Storm Blue (2018)

The Union LA x Air Jordan 1 Retro High NRG "Storm Blue" is designed to look and feel nostalgic. The shoe's white midsole binds together with a pre-yellowing line, and, the blue and white leather upper is supported by a collar of a black and red Air Jordan 1 color scheme.

These DIY-like sneakers were released in 2018 and retailed for $100.They are available at some select retail and re-stocking sites.

2) Union x Air Force 180 Clerks Pack.(2005)

MykeyMyke @MykeyAbelardo @unionlosangeles look what I found deep in my closet! Union LA’s first ever Union x Nike Collaboration shoe. The Air Force “Union” 180 Clerks Pack. @unionlosangeles look what I found deep in my closet! Union LA’s first ever Union x Nike Collaboration shoe. The Air Force “Union” 180 Clerks Pack. https://t.co/mLDvNytkxx

The Union x Nike Air Force 180 harkens back to simpler times when collaborations were new, and the buzz surrounding these releases hadn't yet reached today's bandwagon. Nonetheless, the Union 180 was a sneaker everyone had heard of, and many people tried to get their hands on it.

It was released as part of Nike's "Clerks Pack" in 2005, a collection of partnerships between Nike and several well-known sneaker stores.

These sneakers were released in 2005 and retailed for $150. However, these sneakers are currently available at select re-sellers at varying prices.

3) Union x Air Jordan 4 ‘Off Noir’ (2020)

The Union LA x Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Off Noir' is the duo's follow-up to their highly sought-after Air Jordan 1 partnership from 2018. The updated style features a black suede upper, blue mesh around the collar and black mesh on the toe box. The semi-translucent functional wings are held together by molded red eyelets that match the stitched Air Jordan tag just above the padded tongue and the Swoosh Air brand name on the heel.

The Union X Air Jordan 4 "Off Noir" was released in 2020 and went on sale for $250.

4) Union x Air Jordan 1 High Black Toe

The Union x Air Jordan 1 "Black Toe" is one of two colorways of the classic rotation that the Los Angeles-based menswear boutique has reimagined. The Union Corporation, which has a "cut and paste" theme, integrates different original colourways of the Air Jordan 1 into this one silhouette.

The design of the "Black Toe" Jordan 1 is combined with the ankle of the hardly ever-seen grey and white colour scheme for this edition. Yellowed leather and noticeable foam on the tongue give the construction a classic look. A "UN/LA" tag is attached to each ankle to complete the highly sought-after design.

The Union X AJ 1 high toe was released in 2018 at select retailers for $190.However, they are available at different prices depending on the stock.

5) Union x Dunk Low Passport Pack Pistachio

Chris Gibbs and his Union Los Angeles squad officially announced their latest collaboration with Swoosh, Inc. on January 28, 2022. The "Passport Pack," which features three colorways of the Dunk Low influenced by pairs that were once exclusive to London, New York City or Tokyo.

The silhouette's "Midnight Navy/Pistachio" colorway has surfaced via new visuals ahead of the initial style's union-exclusive launch. It has top-quality leather behind the grid-patterned mesh that encompasses the whole of its upper.

This pair of sneakers was launched in February 2022 and retailed for $150 at several retail sites.

The Union Los Angeles and Air Jordan collaboration has given the sneaker world many unique sneakers, and these five are among the best.

