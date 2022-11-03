5 new Reebok releases in November 2022

British sportswear behemoth Reebok has provided the sneaker community with dapper and dependable sneakers for decades. Ever since its inception in 1958, the Bolton-based footwear and athleisure label have given silhouettes from every aspect be it lifestyle, basketball, tennis, running, CrossFit, or hiking shoes.

Each of these silhouettes has been made very carefully to provide meticulousness and reasonable durability. Reebok faced its turning point in the 80s when Paul Fireman joined the label and started experimenting with footwear. Gradually, it started to turn over $1.5 million per annum in the '80s and has grown ever since.

Reebok has reached new heights due to its multi-faceted projects and collaborations with popular labels. The brand has collaborated with popular athletes, organizations, and high-end fashion labels.

In the month of November, the Bolton-based sportswear giant is once again proving its supremacy by launching multiple collaborative silhouettes, amazing GRs and more.

Sportskeeda makes a list of the 5 best sportswear giants' releases taking place in November 2022.

5 best Reebok footwear releases taking place in November 2022

1) Nano X2 Froning Training shoes

Reebok and Rich Froning continued their collaborative partnership to release a pair of Nano X2 training shoes in two colorways. The first colorway on the list is 'Ftwr White / Neon Blue / Neon Cherry' and the second colorway is 'Core Black / Pure Grey 8 / Neon Cherry'.

Both the shoes are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Reebok and select retailers on November 3, 2022, at 2 pm GMT at a retail price of $150.

2) Nano X2 Men's Training Shoes Les Mills

Nano X2 Men's Training Shoes Les Mills (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reebok will be releasing another makeover of the Nano X2 silhouette. These sneakers are made for running and training. The upper part of the shoe is constructed out of Flexweave material in a woven fashion to provide comfortability and stretch.

The silhouette further features Floatride Energy Foam to provide extra spring in the forefoot and lightweight cushioning. Laslty, the outsoles feature a high-traction lag pattern to ensure solid grip on any surface. The sneakers will be released on November 4, 2022, at a retail price of $135.

3) Panini Question Low basketball shoes

小言 @ko_go_to Panini x Reebok Question Low “Rookie Signature Prizm”

Style Code: HQ1099

Release Date: November 4, 2022

Price: $140 Panini x Reebok Question Low “Rookie Signature Prizm”Style Code: HQ1099Release Date: November 4, 2022Price: $140 https://t.co/tRM9DNwpVl

English sportswear giant is collaborating with sports card manufacturer Panini America for an iteration of the Question Low silhouette. The two announced their collaboration back in October and will now finally release the footwear model on November 4, 2022.

The low-top model dubbed the Question Low in Rookie Signature Prizm comes clad in Classic Cobalt / Collegiate Navy / Ftwr White colorway and will be released tomorrow at a retail price of $140.

4) Maharishi LT Court "Hemp"shoes

Reebok is collaborating with the streetwear label Maharishi to give LT Court a new spin over the classic footwear style. The shoe will be redesigned by the dynamic duo in a hemp makeover with a minimalistic outlook. The upper part of the shoe is constructed out of smooth garment leather, which is overshadowed by suede accents giving it a sleek look.

The shoes come clad in a 'Ftwr White / Alabaster / Army Green' color palette with a soft terry lining ensuring comfort for the whole day. The sneakers are slated to be released on November 7, 2022 at a retail price of $120.

5) Hurrikaze II Men's Basketball shoes

Hurrikaze II Men's Basketball shoes (Image via Reebok)

The sportswear giant will be releasing the iconic retro basketball shoes Reebok Hurrikaze II shoes on Friday, November 11, 2022. Shawn Kemp's shoes come clad in 'Glen Green / Ftwr White / Core Black' to give the iconic basketball player a nod from Emerald City.

The sneakers, which were previously known as Kamikaze II and are now Hurrikaze. The sneakers will be released in Seattle Supersonics team colors with a rainy aesthetic which is also a wordplay for Shawn Kemp's nickname, Reign Man. The shoes will be released on November 11 at a retail price of $120.

Other than the aforementioned silhouettes, the Bolton-based sportswear giant has many other releases to look forward to, including collaboration with the South2 West8 label.

Poll : 0 votes