Where to buy the Panini x Reebok collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Bolton-based sportswear giant Reebok is collaborating with sports card manufacturer Panini America for an apparel and footwear collection. The collaboration was announced in Reebok's official press release on October 4, 2022. The duo's collaboration will offer the classic Reebok basketball footwear line and Panini's limited-edition Prizm cards.

The collaboration will highlight cultural icons, Allen Iverson and his signature Question Mid basketball kicks via Reebok. The collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of the sportswear brand and select retailers next month, starting November 4, 2022.

The Panini x Reebok collaborative collection will feature three Question silhouettes and an apparel line

Upcoming Panini x Reebok collaborative collection featuring three Question silhouettes and an apparel line (Image via Reebok)

The "Prizm" sports card brand was introduced by Panini America in 2012. The limited-edition quickly became one of the most sought-after collectibles and defining products in modern sports card culture.The collectible cards are known for their optichrome designers, coveted short-print parallels, and desirable rookies.

The second highlighted item in the collection is Allen Iverson's Reebok Question Mid. The official press release introduces the basketball player as:

"Then there’s Allen Iverson, an explosive six-foot guard out of Hampton, V.A. who as a rookie in 1996 would splash onto the scene and – wearing his signature Reebok Question – go on to redefine the game of basketball and its many subcultures."

In the Reebok x Panini America collaboration - the Prizm cards and Allen Iverson - two irrepressible forces collide to form a unique collection. Prizm fans will be appreciating the upcoming collaborative pieces as special nods to the cards are given through all-over branding designed with shrink wrap branding.

小言 @ko_go_to Panini x Reebok Question Mid “Black Pulsar Prizm”

Style Code: HQ4135

Release Date: November 4, 2022

Price: $170 Panini x Reebok Question Mid “Black Pulsar Prizm”Style Code: HQ4135Release Date: November 4, 2022Price: $170 https://t.co/euYJp4PsRD

In an official press release, the Vice President of Marketing at Panini America, commented over the collaboration and said:

“The Prizm brand has helped launch sports trading cards into the global mainstream. It reaches beyond the hobby, just like Iverson reaches beyond basketball. To be able to authentically bring together two iconic brands who each have such a deep connection to sports, collectibles, and culture – we think this one will be fun for everyone who engages with it.”

Three unique makeovers are added over Question silhouettes. They are:

Question Mid in Tiger Prizm makeover available at a retail price of $170. Question Mid in Black Pulsar Prizm makeover available at a retail price of $170. Question Low in Rookie Signature Prizm available at a retail price of $140.

小言 @ko_go_to Panini x Reebok Question Mid “Tiger Prizm”

Style Code: HQ1097

Release Date: November 4, 2022

Price: $170 Panini x Reebok Question Mid “Tiger Prizm”Style Code: HQ1097Release Date: November 4, 2022Price: $170 https://t.co/zt1s1SA3u4

The Question Mid Tiger Prizm makeover is a nod to Iverson's tenacity and will be available in both adult and kids sizes. The makeover takes cues from Panini America's admired "Tiger Prizm" playing card, which is applied over the overlays contrasting with a white leather upper.

The second colorway is over the Question Mid is Black Pulsar Prizm. This colorway is inspired from the narrative on the flashing lights alongside the hyper-rare Black Pulsar Prizm card. The upper features smooth suede overlays with the colorway of Black Pulsar Prizm card.

The third and final footwear item in the collection is Question Low in Rookie Signature Prizm colorway. The design is clad in a glossy royal blue hue over the low-cut version. This is a homage to Iverson's rookie team colors.

小言 @ko_go_to Panini x Reebok Question Low “Rookie Signature Prizm”

Style Code: HQ1099

Release Date: November 4, 2022

Price: $140 Panini x Reebok Question Low “Rookie Signature Prizm”Style Code: HQ1099Release Date: November 4, 2022Price: $140 https://t.co/tRM9DNwpVl

All three signature sneakers feature light-reactive parallel treatments, classic Panini yellow hued branding over tags, embroidered Iverson autographs, Rookie Shoe badge hang tags, and more.

Each of these collection pieces will come alongside limited-edition Prizm trading cards. These cards will feature graphic imagery of Allen Iverson from the early 2000's. Out of these packs, a few consumers will have the opportunity to get special Prizm parallel cards featuring Iverson's autographs, and more.

The entire collaborative collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of the sportswear giant and select retailers starting from November 4, 2022. Along with the footwear line, an apparel capsule in the price ranging from $40 to $60 will also be released. Information about the apparel line hasn't been released at the time of writing article.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far