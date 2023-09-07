5 best upcoming Nike Dunks in September 2023

Nike Dunk has been a favorite pair because of its futuristic design and comfortable silhouette. From the creative touch of Peter Moore, this pair came to market in 1990 when German sportswear company Adidas was doing pretty well with Superstar.

Since then, from basketball hardcourt to street staple, Nike Dunk has become a shoe for all. Its unique design caters to the feet irrespective of gender and age. After a resurgence in 2020, the pair has seen several iterations in its colorway and design.

This September, Nike has scheduled numerous releases for Dunk, and after delving deep into those shoes, five of the best Dunk low pairs to be released this month are listed below.

Nike Dunk Low September calendar reserves two pairs for women's feet along with other colorways in the same model

1) Nike Dunk Low Premium 'Topography University Blue/White colorway'

Dunk Low will bring the iteration on the university blue colorway with a topography design on the sneaker. The upper has the terry cloths included on the toe case, quarter panel, and the heel counter where the leather is layered on the rest of the part.

The shoes come in the university blue upper where the terry cloth and the leather create the difference. Based on the Dunk Low model, this shoe finishes with a futuristic design.

The sneaker will be available in the Nike store from September 6 for $120.

2) Nike Dunk Low Retro 'White Hyper Royal'

The Retro Nike Dunk hyper royal comes with the white and azure combination of the signature Dunk model. With the rubber-based outsole sole and the cushioned midsole add a comfortable and lightweight experience. The pivotal hoops on the outsole build better traction.

The perforation design on the toe case and the padded collar in white create an eye-soothing shade where the blue swoosh accentuates the branding work. On the white padded collar, another branding can be seen.

Sneakerheads can avail of the pair for $110 from September 7 on the SNKRS application.

3) Nike low dunk twist 'Rush Fuchsia'

This rush fuchsia colorway brings a twist as it combines the pastel fuchsia shade with black tints and creates an appearance with a matte finish. The twist comes when one can observe its color-blocking pattern as the swoosh got the restricted shape, ending on the lateral part.

The puffed-up heel with the same hue stitches and the padded tongue bring replenishment to the same old Dunk model. The bike branding embedded in fuchsia and the black shade on the tongue justifies the name 'Twist.'

One can avail of the shoe for $120 from September 14.

4) Nike Low Dunk LX 'White Coconut Milk'

This coconut milk version comes for women and has a combination of coconut milk and white hues. The sneaker brings little innovation on its tongue with the branding. The coconut milk tincture panels hug the white upper on the mudguard and quarter section, while the heel section has touches of this shade.

Primarily catering to women's feet, the shoe is made of leather and canvas material. The tonal coconut milk eye stays section and the laces look elegant when the 3D swoosh etched on the lateral part and the heel section get the red Nike branding.

The shoe will be available on the website and SNKRS app from September 9 for $120.

5) Nike Dunk Low 'Floral Tapestry'

Nike brings another iteration for women's feet with tapestry floral touches, and the pair is constructed thinking of sustainable fashion. With the hemp-like texture, the upper is made of reusable material, and the cream-hued silhouette gets the tapestry patterned panel layering on the mudguard.

The panel in floral patterns gets the purple and black tinges, whereas the enlarged swoosh in black wraps the whole look. With the white laces and the neon green insole, this pair completes its adornments.

One can purchase the tapestry floral iteration for $110 after it appears on the Nike website on September 18.

These five pairs are slated to launch soon this month. The sneakerhead must be glued to the Nike website for further updates.