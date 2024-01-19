5 biggest plot holes in Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon has become one of the most popular shows on CBS after it began airing in 2017. Originally a prequel to The Big Bang Theory, the series has evolved into a standalone show and is also nearing its conclusion, with the upcoming seventh season set to be the final season.

Fans have been dissecting every plot point and detail from the debut of Young Sheldon, going back to The Big Bang Theory episodes when Sheldon Cooper discussed his early years and life experiences.

While the series has done well to give a detailed look into the life of Sheldon Cooper as a kid growing up in Texas with a focus on other members of his family, the events in the series have often left viewers questioning certain inconsistencies. With many plot holes that sometimes contradict events discussed in The Big Bang Theory, we look at some of the major ones noticed through all six seasons.

5 Major plot holes in Young Sheldon

1) Dr. Sturgis was not once mentioned in The Big Bang Theory

Dr. Sturgis was one of the most pivotal characters in Sheldon's life as he grew up, especially when he thought he had no one to talk to on his level. Sturgis was a close friend and confidante to the whole family and even dated Sheldon's Meemaw.

This is a significant plot hole, considering adult Sheldon never even mentioned the character when he used to talk so vividly about his childhood growing up in Texas.

2) The Cooper family dog

One of the significant mysteries presented in Young Sheldon is the absence of a family dog, which is mentioned twice in The Big Bang Theory. When his mother, Mary, appeared on The Big Bang Theory for the first time, she said that a 13-year-old Sheldon had built a Sonic death ray in his room that caused distress to their family dog. The second mention of the dog came when an adult, Missy, mentioned that their dog would often whine and, unfortunately, had to be put down later.

This is also a significant plot hole, as in the prequel series, the Coopers never had or subsequently owned a dog. Sheldon was extremely afraid of dogs, as seen in the episode A Dog, A Squirrel, and a Fish Named Fish.

3) George Sr. as an alcoholic absent father

Adult Sheldon often mentioned how his father had alcoholism and often spent his time at the bar and came back home very intoxicated. Adult Sheldon also said that his father was an absent father for most parts of dealing with his problems.

However, in Young Sheldon, George Sr. is very much involved as a father. Yes, he does enjoy beer a lot and is often seen with one in his hand; however, he is never shown to be highly intoxicated. He often helps the children when needed and shares a close bond with Missy.

4) Sheldon growing up without friends

Adult Sheldon repeatedly mentioned that he never had any friends growing up, and he did not even want them. In Young Sheldon, however, Sheldon has several friends like Tam and Paige.

While Tam appeared in an episode of The Big Bang Theory, Paige is not even mentioned once. Sheldon also has friends in college and often plays video games and D&D with them, which is a discrepancy from what adult Sheldon said.

5) Sheldon's meeting with Stephen Hawking

It would be improbable that Sheldon would forget this occurrence, given his eidetic recall and the fact that he looked up to Stephen Hawking. But in a Big Bang Theory episode, he is delighted to see the renowned physicist "for the first time."

This is a plothole since, in Season 3 of Young Sheldon, he travels to Pasadena with his father to attend a Stephen Hawking lecture. Given Sheldon's memory, this would be impossible to forget and presents a departure from the events discussed in the original series.

Stay tuned for Young Sheldon season seven, which is scheduled to premiere on February 15, 2024.