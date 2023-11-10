5 cheapest Saucony sneakers of all time

Saucony, the American brand of athletic footwear and apparel, has built quite a reputation for quality, setting the benchmark for other brands to follow. Their iconic running shoes are viewed as some of the best in the world as they feature innovative running technology and boast both quality and durability. Established in 1898, Saucony has built a legacy of performance-oriented sneakers, and this tradition still runs to this very day.

Another endearing quality of the brand is the reasonably priced sneakers. The shoes are the definition of affordability-meets-premium quality. These affordable shoes deliver on all counts as they are not only lightweight with adequate cushioning, they come in gorgeous designs and are the perfect definition of versatility.

Cheapest Saucony sneakers you won't believe exist

1. Women's Triumph Running shoes

The Women's Triumph Running shoes (Image via Amazon)

These eye-catching shoes are perfectly balanced with a wide shoe design and rocker-like silhouette to provide stability and balance. The shoes are dressed in a gorgeous pink hue complemented by the multicoloured midsole comprising fading red and brilliant white.

The outsole is set in grey, jutting towards the toe cap in an artful arc and adding a colourful contrast to the sneakers. The upper area looks playful with wide and check-designed laces, grey highlights along the waist and the brand logo on the tongue. These sneakers sell for 98 US Dollars on Amazon.

2. The Endorphin Shift 2 Running shoes

The Endorphin Shift 2 Running shoes (Image via Amazon)

These sneakers don't only look good, but they are also highly practical, featuring Saucony's SPEEDROLL technology to enhance movement. The elevated cushioning and stiff forefoot combine to add literal springs to the wearer's steps.

The shoes also feature Saucony PWRRUN cushioning to keep the feet balanced and protected. The mulberry-coloured upper and distinctive design with mesh material contributes to making the shoes attractive and breathable. These sneakers are available on Amazon for 81 US Dollars.

3. Kinvara 13 Running shoes

The Kinvara 13 Running shoes (Image via Amazon)

These gorgeous sneakers were built for speed with their levelled midsole and new midfoot contouring. The re-imagined upper consists of a gorgeous teal green colour accented by a bright yellow and black design. The soles are set in brilliant white with the brand logo embroidered on the tongue. The shoes are vegan and are made from recycled materials. These shoes are available on Amazon at a reasonable price of 78 US Dollars.

4. The Peregrine 12 Trail Running shoes

The Peregrine 12 Trail Running shoes (Image via Amazon)

These bright yellow shoes are eye-catching and a good investment for money as they feature a redesigned lug pattern to prevent debris from accumulating on the upper. The PWRTRAC rubber ensures maximum traction and grip. This design also features an innovative rock plate that sheds moisture and enhances flexibility.

The upper is dressed in bright yellow with pink and black accents on the waist, pink eyelets on the tongue and a black rubber unit on the tongue. The brand logo is stitched on the tongue with the grey sole, creating a colourful contrast. These sneakers are available for 54 US Dollars on Amazon.

5. The Cohesion 15 Running shoes

The Cohesion 15 Running shoes (Image via Amazon)

These Saucony sneakers are dressed in a cool charcoal and topaz hue. The upper area consists of a predominantly grey mesh upper for breathability. It is also accented by a white and blue design, a rubber unit on the heel and neat stitching.

The insoles are set in a striking white colour, with the outsoles placed in blue to create an artful contrast. The VERSARUN cushioning on the soles absorbs impact and reduces pressure for comfortable strides every step of the way, and a rubber outsole ensures smooth movement. The shoes are available on Amazon for 33.99 US Dollars.

These Saucony sneakers are currently available on Amazon at amazing prices. Shop them before they get sold out!