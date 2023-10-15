Under Armour, a distinguished sportswear brand stepped into the industry with an outstanding shoe line for the NBA star Stephen Curry. The brand originated in 1996 and has evolved over the years with several innovations to become a lifestyle and sportswear staple for fashion and activewear enthusiasts.

The brand collaborated with Stephen Curry in 2013 and won the hearts of fans. To cater to the athletes' feet, the sneakers embrace a comfortable design and offer durability, adding to its appeal

From Curry 1 FloTro to 3Z6: 5 cheapest Under Armour Curry sneakers to avail in 2023

1) Curry 3Z6 basketball shoes - $73

The Under Armour Curry 3Z6 stands out as the most distinctive model in the company's basketball shoe section. Boasting four different colorways, this versatile sneaker is suitable for both men and women.

Crafted with a blend of mesh, this sneaker is designed to deliver high performance on the court. The rubber sole enhances the traction while the perforated midsole promotes breathability. Additionally, the TPU technology on the toe cap promotes durability.

Available for $73 at the Under Armour store, this model offers a great balance of style and functionality.

2) Under Armour Curry 3Z7 - $85

Another notable sneaker model in the Curry shoe line is an evolution of the previous design. It enhances the level of comfort offered by the sneaker while retaining the same cutting-edge technology.

This iteration proves the brand's commitment to providing a high-performance footwear option for basketball enthusiasts. The focus on comfort ensures a great user experience, and the model allows customers to benefit from the innovative features and advancements that characterize the Curry collection.

The suggested price of the Under Armour Curry 3Z7 is $83, and it is available at the brand's store.

3) Curry UA HOVR Splash 3 basketball shoes - $100

The Curry HOVR Flash 3 showcases an impressive combination of performance and style, making it a versatile choice for both the basketball court and casual street fashion. Its budget-friendly price point further enhances its appeal, providing sneakerheads with accessible options.

The engineered mesh upper and no-sew skin treatment of the Curry HOVR Flash 3 not only enhances its aesthetics but also provides durability and absorption resistance, ensuring the pair lasts longer.

The incorporation of UA HOVR cushioning technology contributes to superior energy return, enhancing the overall comfort and performance of the shoe, and making it ideal for activewear and rigorous physical activities.

The shoe is available for $100 on the Under Armour website.

4) Curry UA HOVOR Splash 2 basketball shoes - $101

Curry UA HOVOR Splash 2 basketball shoes (Image via UA Curry)

The Curry UA HOVOR Spalsh 2 impresses sneakerheads not only with its designs but also with its features. The focus on breathability through well-designed mesh layers makes it a great choice for casual wear, ensuring comfort even during extended periods.

Additionally, the emphasis on durability ensures that this sneaker can withstand the wear and tear of regular usage, further solidifying its appeal for sneaker lovers. With a variety of colorways, this line offers options to suit different style preferences, making it a versatile addition to any sneaker collection.

Priced at $101, this sneaker is available at the brand's store.

5) Curry 1 Low FloTro basketball shoes - $130

The Curry 1low FloTro stands out as a favorite among athletes, particularly for its emphasis on speed and performance. The carefully chosen colorway adds an aesthetic touch to the model, making it not only functional but also an attractive pair.

The blend of pastel shades contributes to its unique and eye-catching design that complements the shoe's sleek and fitting upper, highlighting its dedication to both style and function. This blend of performance and aesthetics makes it a great choice for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

One can buy this shoe for $130 via the brand's website.

Shoes from the Under Armour Curry sneaker line are indeed a fantastic choice for those seeking a blend of practicality and fashion in their footwear. These sneakers offer a range of designs and features that cater to various preferences, making them a versatile choice for modern sneaker enthusiasts.