5 chilling details about David Camm's wrongful conviction 

David Camm's wrongful conviction remains a rare black spot in the history of Indiana's judiciary system. An innocent ex-trooper was punished for a crime he didn't commit. His conviction was never overturned, despite having two trials. It was only following his third trial that Camm was officially acquitted of the crime he was accused of. The most shocking part remains that the real perpetrator was already caught by the time his second trial took place.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, which is a re-airing from 2019, will feature this infamous case. Titled "Mystery on Lockhart Road," the episode will air on March 5, 2024, on Oxygen at 11 pm EST. The synopsis for the same reads:

"After finding his wife and two children dead in his garage, a former Indiana state trooper spends 13 years trying to clear his name."

Ahead of the re-airing, here are five chilling facts about the wrongful conviction that still haunts the state of Indiana.

5 chilling facts about David Camm's wrongful conviction

1) David Camm returned from a basketball game to find his entire family slaughtered

Camm walked into his garage on the night of September 28, 2000, to find his wife, Kim, and children, seven-year-old Bradley and five-year-old Jill, shot to death in his garage. He tried to give CPR to his son as he was the only one not shot in the head, but got some blood on his clothes in the process, something that would be used against him during his subsequent trial.

2) Camm was convicted the first time because of his extra-marital affairs

Apart from a botched attempt at deciphering the blood spatter patterns, there was nothing much to convict Camm with, except that he had several extra-marital affairs, which were brought forward to build a case against him.

Prosecutors alleged that David Camm left the basketball game, murdered his family, and came back without anyone noticing, as a counter to his solid alibi during the murder.

3) Investigators ignored a crucial piece of evidence for years

One of the most shocking developments in this case was that investigators did not properly look into a sweatshirt that was found at the crime scene. The DNA found on the sweatshirt later linked the crime to Charles Boney, a convicted felon.

This led to the second trial.

4) Prosecutors alleged that David Camm had assaulted his young daughter in the second trial and tried to gain the benefits of an insurance policy in the third trial

Despite catching Boney, who was convicted and sentenced to more than a lifetime in prison, prosecutors alleged that David had killed his wife because she learned about his assault on their young daughter. This stemmed from a medical examiner finding signs of "blunt force trauma" to the child's genitals within 24 hours of Jill's death.

In the third trial, prosecutors alleged that David Camm had killed his wife for a hefty insurance sum that she got some days before the triple murder in the family.

5) David Camm was let go 13 years after his arrest

In his third trial, Camm was finally acquitted after the court deemed that there wasn't sufficient evidence for the crime against him.

Camm was ultimately paid millions in lawsuits from both the state and Boney for his wrongful conviction.

More details about this case will be available in the upcoming episode of Dateline Secrets: Uncovered.