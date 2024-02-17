The 2012 disappearance of Jennifer Ramsaran led to the arrest and conviction of her husband, Ganesh Remy Ramsaran. Remy Ramsaran was involved with Jennifer's best friend, Eileen Sayles, which possibly served as the motive in a circumstantial case.

While Jennifer's frozen naked body was discovered in February 2013 from a desolate stretch in Pharsalia, the IBM project manager's alibi fell through as he told the Chenango County Sheriff's Office that he was on a run to Norwich's YMCA. He was subsequently arrested and tried for the murder of Jennifer Ramsaran.

Remy Ramsaran is presently serving his time at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York. The Dateline NBC season 32 episode 27, titled The Perfect Life, aired on February 16, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST. The synopsis reads:

"A mystery looms over a small New York town when a woman is murdered and a stunning secret is exposed; more than a decade later, new developments lead to an unexpected conclusion."

Ganesh Remy Ramsaran was an IBM project manager

Ganesh Remy Ramsaran met Jennifer Ramsaran at the State University of New York at New Paltz. Remy was known by their friends to be the loud, boisterous one, while Jennifer was sweet and quiet.

After being married in Tempe, Arizona, on July 18, 1999, the couple settled down near Chenango Lake, South New Berlin. The pair shared three children: Cara Lyn, Glenn Robert Walker, and Nicole Claire.

Expand Tweet

Remy Ramsaran worked as an IBM project manager, while Jennifer Ramsaran was a stay-at-home mother who had an addiction to online gaming. While she spent hours indulging in the role-playing game Kings of Camelot, Remy took his fitness journey and enrolled himself in over 26 marathons during a particular year.

It is through his passion for tunning that he became engaged in a physical relationship with Jen's best friend, Eileen Sayles. The two shared a bed and even slept together the day before Jennifer Ramsaran went missing, on December 11, 2012.

The murder of Jennifer Ramsaran in December 2012 threw her husband, Remy Ramsaran, into the limelight owing to the possible motives he had in his murder.

Aside from his sexual relationship with Sayles, Remy had taken out a $200,000 life insurance policy in Jennifer's name, per The Daily Star. Remy also intended to divorce his wife and start a new life with Eileen Sayles. However, Sayles allegedly broke off the relationship in November 2012, per Oxygen.

Per Remy's alibi, he had been on a run to Norwich's YMCA during the time Jennifer had visited Syracuse to run errands. However, the authorities could not verify the same from surveillance footage.

Where is Remy Ramsaran now?

During his jail time, Remy Ramsaran had offered a corrections officer $100,000 to assist him in his escape. However, this brought a bribery charge and added 5 to 15 years in prison, per Spectrum News.

Expand Tweet

The prosecution argued in the circumstantial case, as former Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride told Dateline previously:

“In our theory of the case, he actually killed his wife at home, and cleaned up for a few hours and then he dumped the body, then he dumped the phone, then he dumped the van and then he continued on that straight line to the YMCA."

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in December 2014, but he won an appeal for a new trial in July 2016 owing to ineffective counsel from his attorney. He pleaded guilty to his charges in his second trial, wherein he received 18–22 years, per WICZ.

He is presently incarcerated at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE