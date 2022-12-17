5 chilling details about Edward Allen Covington

Edward Allen Covington, who pleaded guilty to the 2008 triple murder of then-girlfriend 26-year-old Lisa Renee Freiberg and her two young children, Zachary and Heather Savannah, is still awaiting execution. He was given three death sentences, in addition to 20 years in prison for abuse and cruelty charges, in 2015.

ID's Evil Lives Here will chronicle the narrative of the convicted murderer in an upcoming episode titled He Was Born Evil, which is scheduled to air on Friday, December 16, at 7.00 pm ET.

The former Department of Corrections officer reportedly killed Freiberg and her young children inside their home in Lutz, Florida, leaving behind a grisly and bloody crime scene for authorities to discover. It was later proved that Covington consumed drugs one day prior to the murders and had a history of drug abuse, mental health issues, and animal cruelty.

The investigation that ensued after the triple murders revealed some disturbing facts about Edward Allen Covington's life before the killings, and this article will further delve into a few details about the same.

Disclaimer: Graphic details of a sensitive incident ahead. Please tread with discretion.

Edward Allen Covington: Five quick facts to know about the convicted murderer on death row

1) The accused killed and mutilated the young mother and her children

Edward admitted to killing Lisa Renee Freiberg, two-year-old Heather, and seven-year-old Zachary, not long after their bodies were discovered at their home. The young mother was fatally strangled and stabbed in the neck. She also had defensive wounds and other bruises on her face and body which suggested that she was assaulted before the murder.

He killed young Heather by beating her first. She was then decapitated and dismembered. The young victim had multiple fractures along with a cut to the top of her skull. Zachary suffered at least five stab wounds to his neck and back, his head was crushed, and his genitals were mutilated.

2) Covington was abusive towards young Heather

Barbara Freiberg, Lisa's mother, observed Heather Savannah's sore lip three days prior to the killings. When questioned about it, Edward Allen Covington explained that it was caused by rubbing too hard while wiping her face. Barbara also spotted hand prints and bruises on Heather's b*ttocks the following day and a cut on the inside of her swollen lip.

The grandmother claimed that the accused was to blame for Heather's bruises and took Zachary and Heather in for the night. The following day, at noon, Lisa picked up the kids and informed her mother that Edward claimed Heather Savannah's bruises were inflicted by her nanny.

3) Edward had a history of drug abuse, mental health problems, and animal cruelty

Edward Allen Covington tested positive for cocaine in his system following his arrest, and it was later discovered that he had an extensive history of drug abuse, mental health problems, and animal cruelty. Additionally, he was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The former Department of Corrections officer struggled with mental health issues from an early age. He even used cocaine and opiates while serving as a corrections officer. Additionally, Edward Allen Covington had a history of torturing animals. It was even reported that at the time of the murders, he also killed the family dog using a hammer and his bare fists.

4) Edward Allen Covington used two hammers and five knives for the killings, leaving behind a grisly and bloody crime scene

On Monday, May 12, 2008, when Lisa did not drop the children off at the babysitter's house as expected, Barbara and her husband drove over to Lisa's house to check when they failed to get in touch with her. That was when the grandmother first got sight of the grisly crime scene, immediately calling 911.

Authorities arrived at the crime scene and found the home in complete disarray - the furniture was turned over and there was blood on the floors, walls, and surfaces. They found dead bodies at various locations throughout the house, with one child's body dismembered and decapitated and the other's mutilated. The murder weapons - two hammers and five knives - were found at the scene.

5) Convington requested the death penalty and remains on death row to date

Edward Allen Covington was discovered by the police in a bedroom closet. He was charged with three charges of first-degree murder, three counts of abuse of a body, and one count of animal cruelty. Although the accused initially asserted that he did not remember anything from the incident, he eventually pleaded guilty and requested the death penalty.

His attorneys contended that he was mentally ill and hence must be spared the death sentence. But the judge decided that death penalty was a fitting punishment, siding with the murderer. The accused is presently awaiting execution.

ID's Evil Lives Here will revisit the crimes of Edward Allen Covington in an upcoming episode this Friday, December 16, at 7.00 pm ET .

Poll : 0 votes